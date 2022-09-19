ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Barack Obama recalls Queen wearing brooch gifted to her by Michelle Obama

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Barack Obama fondly recalled Queen Elizabeth II wearing a brooch gifted to her by his wife, Michelle Obama.

In 2011, the former US president and first lady hosted a dinner at the American Embassy on a visit to London, following a state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

Michelle gifted the Queen with a brooch at the state dinner, and noticed that Her Majesty was wearing it at the embassy.

“It was an example of the subtle thoughtfulness that she consistently displayed, not just to us, but to everybody who she interacted with," Barack said.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

