Today’s 10- and 15-year mortgage rates continue to offer best money-saving opportunity | September 19, 2022

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO