Jeff Garlin revealed he has bipolar disorder on Instagram, writing in a post: “Bipolar is a motherfucker. Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Garlin shared the message the same day as “The Goldbergs” Season 10 premiere, in which his character Murray was killed off. Garlin exited the show during its ninth season. The actor’s messy departure was a “mutual agreement” between himself and Sony Pictures Television following an HR investigation into his on-set behavior, which the actor chalked up to “silliness.” In the first...

