Ex-‘Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder: ‘I’m Doing the Best I Can’
Jeff Garlin revealed he has bipolar disorder on Instagram, writing in a post: “Bipolar is a motherfucker. Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Garlin shared the message the same day as “The Goldbergs” Season 10 premiere, in which his character Murray was killed off. Garlin exited the show during its ninth season. The actor’s messy departure was a “mutual agreement” between himself and Sony Pictures Television following an HR investigation into his on-set behavior, which the actor chalked up to “silliness.” In the first...
Backstreet Boys’ A.J. McLean to Host New Reality Competition Series ‘The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean is set to host a new reality competition series, “The Fashion Hero: A New King of Beautiful.” The series will see twenty-two diverse contestants compete in a bid to “break traditional standards and define a new kind of beauty.” The contestants will be split into four teams, each guided by a coach and celebrity mentors including “Fit2Fat2Fit” host Drew Manning, former Janet Jackson choreographer and director René Elizondo, rockers Simple Plan, Canadian artist Jordyn Sugar, activist Elle van der Burg and Vogue photographer Adi Barkan. Contestants will slowly be eliminated by their coaches until only one from each team...
Simone Biles Bursts With Color in $17 Walmart Y2K Cutout Dress & Invisible Heels For Instagram Selfie
Fall might be here, but Simone Biles isn’t hanging up her mini dresses just yet. After taking a two-week break from Instagram, the Olympic gymnast returned to the social media site with a selfie. The new image sees Biles posing in the middle of a chic, neutral bedroom. She simply captioned the post, “Been a minute.” The 25-year-old athlete looks stunning in the shot, posing in a multi-colored mini dress. The printed dress was on sale at Walmart for $17, but it’s currently out of stock. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) The form-fitting piece was decorated...
Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife, Elizabeth Chambers, Broke Her Silence On Their Split And The Docuseries "House Of Hammer"
"I'm not being here like, 'My life is amazing,' because it's been hell for a long time."
The Internet Keeps Roasting Adam Levine’s Alleged DMs, And It’s The Laugh Everyone Needed This Week
They keep getting funnier.
Spotify Will Now Make You A Personal Playlist Based On Your Outfit
If you scroll on TikTok for a few minutes, you’re bound to come across a video tagged GRWM—translation: get ready with me. The trend showcases the simple (or complex depending on the makeup routine) act of getting ready whether it’s for school, fashion week, work or just a typical grocery store run. From a viewer’s perspective, the videos are enjoyable to watch because they’re relatable—we all need to get ready for something. The most interesting element of these videos is how people get ready—though the settings and outfits may change, there’s typically one major common factor: music. Getting ready is simply more...
