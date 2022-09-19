ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Swiftly Systems, Inc. Announces Second $100 Million Investment in the Last Six Months at Unicorn Status Valuation to Revolutionize Brick-and-Mortar Retail

By STS News Desk
salestechstar.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ConsumerAffairs

Instacart's new technology connects in-person and online shopping

While most of the recent news around grocery shopping has had to do with rising prices, during the COVID-19 pandemic, ordering groceries online became one of many aspects of the “new normal.” As these technologies continue to evolve, Instacart announced a new update that will help blend in-person and online grocery shopping.
TECHNOLOGY
The US Sun

Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change

RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Industry#Retail Media#Advertising#Business Industry#Linus Business#Brv Capital Management
The US Sun

Walmart announces $75m change to stores with departments expanding but it’s bad news for shoppers who hate self-checkout

WALMART will be remodeling its stores for a whopping $75 million as departments expand, but shoppers who hate self-checkout won't be as thrilled. The remodeling projects include expanding Walmart's pickup, delivery, and express delivery services. The express service delivers your groceries to your home in only two hours compared to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Best Buy (Like Target and Walmart) Is Actually a Retail Winner

The covid pandemic caused some very bizarre purchasing patterns that have made it very hard for retailers to forecast upcoming demand. Some items -- like toilet paper, paper towels hand sanitizer, and other items you use up -- saw a spike in sales during the lockdown period with demand being at an elevated level even now because, well, many of us spend more time at home.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon loses PillPack founders four years after acquisition of pharmacy startup

TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, two executives behind Amazon's push into health care, are departing the company at the end of this month. Parker and Cohen co-founded prescription pharmacy startup PillPack in 2013. Amazon acquired PillPack in 2018 for about $750 million. Two Amazon executives who played a formative role...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game

Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
ECONOMY
geekwire.com

Internal memo: PillPack founders will leave Amazon at the end of the month

PillPack co-founders TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen will leave Amazon, four years after the tech giant acquired the online pharmacy in 2018 as an early step in its broader push into healthcare. Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, informed employees in the group about the impending changes...
BUSINESS
Mashed

DoorDash Just Added A New Grocery Store To Its Portfolio

If you're a frequent DoorDash user, it's likely that you downloaded the app to order a party spread from your local taquería or a late-night slice from your nearest pizza shop. Since that first order, you may have developed a habit of opening the app without a clear idea of what you're hungry for, using its emoji-accompanied suggestions (which include categories like burgers, sandwiches, chicken, and "healthy") to help you nail down a decision.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Sports Retailer Takes Final Step Before Liquidation

Even though both the sportswear and athletic equipment markets are projected to grow at skyrocketing rates in the next five years, the landscape has not been an easy one to ride out post-pandemic. Over the last two years, competition has come in not just from the usual big players such...
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Investment Management Attorney David Tang Joins Dorsey & Whitney

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that David Tang has joined Dorsey as a Partner in the Investment Management practice in New York. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005805/en/ David Tang has joined Dorsey & Whitney as a Partner in the Investment Management practice in New York. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy