Swiftly Systems, Inc. Announces Second $100 Million Investment in the Last Six Months at Unicorn Status Valuation to Revolutionize Brick-and-Mortar Retail

Huge Kroger changes are announced for major cities across US and store promises it will save shoppers time
KROGER will be joining the likes of Uber Eats and Postmates with a brand new delivery service on its site after announcing changes to stores across the US. Customers will now be able to place grocery orders on Kroger.com or the Kroger app. National grocery chain Kroger will also be...
With Connected Stores, Instacart Continues Push to Become Technology Platform Partner for Grocers
Today Instacart announced a new bundle of technologies aimed at helping retailers digitally power their storefronts. A mix of existing and new products, the new suite is a sign of Instacart’s continued effort to transform itself from an in-store shopper and delivery services company to an omnichannel grocery technology arms dealer.
ConsumerAffairs
Instacart's new technology connects in-person and online shopping
While most of the recent news around grocery shopping has had to do with rising prices, during the COVID-19 pandemic, ordering groceries online became one of many aspects of the “new normal.” As these technologies continue to evolve, Instacart announced a new update that will help blend in-person and online grocery shopping.
Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change
RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
Walmart announces $75m change to stores with departments expanding but it’s bad news for shoppers who hate self-checkout
WALMART will be remodeling its stores for a whopping $75 million as departments expand, but shoppers who hate self-checkout won't be as thrilled. The remodeling projects include expanding Walmart's pickup, delivery, and express delivery services. The express service delivers your groceries to your home in only two hours compared to...
FOXBusiness
Amazon to close, scrap plans for dozens of warehouses amid slowing sales growth: report
Amazon is reportedly scrapping plans to build dozens of warehouse facilities across the United States amid slowed sales growth. The consulting firm MWPVL says that the online retail giant is either closing or abandoning plans to open 42 facilities across the country totaling almost 25 million square feet of usable space, Bloomberg reported.
Retailers Brace as 70% of US Consumers Skip Retail Purchases to Buy Groceries and Gas
RH (Restoration Hardware) CEO Gary Friedman and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen both had it right last week when they reported their respective Q2 earnings: Inflation is taking a heavy toll on consumer spend. It’s also creating a potential windfall if you happen to operate in a category of retail spend...
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
CNBC
Amazon bought Whole Foods five years ago for $13.7 billion. Here's what's changed at the high-end grocer
Five years ago, Amazon closed its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, by far the biggest acquisition ever for the e-commerce and cloud computing giant. Since then, Amazon has made a lot of changes to the specialty grocer, from lowering prices to embedding checkout technology in its 500-plus U.S. stores.
Best Buy (Like Target and Walmart) Is Actually a Retail Winner
The covid pandemic caused some very bizarre purchasing patterns that have made it very hard for retailers to forecast upcoming demand. Some items -- like toilet paper, paper towels hand sanitizer, and other items you use up -- saw a spike in sales during the lockdown period with demand being at an elevated level even now because, well, many of us spend more time at home.
CNBC
Amazon loses PillPack founders four years after acquisition of pharmacy startup
TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, two executives behind Amazon's push into health care, are departing the company at the end of this month. Parker and Cohen co-founded prescription pharmacy startup PillPack in 2013. Amazon acquired PillPack in 2018 for about $750 million. Two Amazon executives who played a formative role...
TechCrunch
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game
Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
Wegmans announces major change to self-scanning app – but it’s left shoppers outraged that it will slow them down
WEGMANS announced a major change to its self-scanning app and the move has left shoppers outraged. The supermarket company announced this week that its SCAN app will be discontinued as of Sunday, September 18. The app allowed customers to scan and bag purchases throughout Wegmans, but it will no longer...
geekwire.com
Internal memo: PillPack founders will leave Amazon at the end of the month
PillPack co-founders TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen will leave Amazon, four years after the tech giant acquired the online pharmacy in 2018 as an early step in its broader push into healthcare. Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, informed employees in the group about the impending changes...
DoorDash Just Added A New Grocery Store To Its Portfolio
If you're a frequent DoorDash user, it's likely that you downloaded the app to order a party spread from your local taquería or a late-night slice from your nearest pizza shop. Since that first order, you may have developed a habit of opening the app without a clear idea of what you're hungry for, using its emoji-accompanied suggestions (which include categories like burgers, sandwiches, chicken, and "healthy") to help you nail down a decision.
Kroger announces new device that speeds up shopping – but also introduces a far better improvement
KROGER has unveiled a new battery-powered cart that it hopes will make shopping faster and easier. The change will also mean food items such as fruit and vegetables are kept fresher for longer thanks to new temperature management technology. Announcing the new carts, General Motors said its Trace Grocery is...
Sports Retailer Takes Final Step Before Liquidation
Even though both the sportswear and athletic equipment markets are projected to grow at skyrocketing rates in the next five years, the landscape has not been an easy one to ride out post-pandemic. Over the last two years, competition has come in not just from the usual big players such...
Nespresso Is Delving Into Digital Technology to Find Out — and Deliver — What Its Best Customers Want
The coffee brand’s VP of Marketing for its U.S. business explains how data intelligence is revealing what its devotees care most about. Three ways the pandemic changed how Nespresso targets consumers in its biggest growth market — the U.S.:. For consumer brands, the pandemic accentuated the importance of...
Investment Management Attorney David Tang Joins Dorsey & Whitney
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that David Tang has joined Dorsey as a Partner in the Investment Management practice in New York. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005805/en/ David Tang has joined Dorsey & Whitney as a Partner in the Investment Management practice in New York. (Photo: Business Wire)
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans
Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
