CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS・
thefastmode.com
Spin Analytics to Exhibit at TM Forum’s DTW 2022 as Part of Next20 Startup Program
The Next20 start-up program connects start-ups with communication service providers (CSPs) and technology suppliers to strengthen the ecosystem and inspire the next wave of innovation and growth. Next20 provides access to 3,000+ global tech leaders to ignite conversations and build partnerships that enable start-ups to scale at DTW. The Next20...
Fast Company
Ryan Reynolds teams up with Creatively to offer $5,000 grants to creatives beginning their careers
If you’re a creative professional just getting started in your career, Ryan Reynolds wants to help you out. The Green Lantern actor’s new nonprofit, The Creative Ladder, has teamed up with the creative job platform Creatively to give away $5,000 monthly grants to up-and-coming creative professionals in the fields of design, advertising, marketing, and commercial production.
CoinTelegraph
0xScope raises $3M seed round to build a new Web3 data layer
The knowledge graph protocol 0xScope has raised a total of $3 million in its seed round. This latest round was led by the accelerator and venture capital fund ABCDE, founded by Huobi co-founder Du Jun and BMAN, and it is co-led by Hash Global and Liang Xinjun. 0xScope has also garnered support from Bonfire Union, Mask Network fund and Bodl Ventures, an early-stage venture firm established by former editor-in-chief of ChainNews, Liu Feng.
Is Cloud Computing Really More Sustainable?
Many environmentalists make a case for cloud computing as a more sustainable option. Companies no longer need to waste money or space by giving servers data centers, but some are skeptical that cloud computing is the ideal solution. Analyzing its energy use and carbon footprint, will cloud computing be the answer environmentalists crave?
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
ValueWalk
Field Service Management Software Catapults SMEs Towards Next-Gen Operations
The field service business has grown massively in recent years, and projections claim it could reach $8.6 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9 percent from 2021 to 2028. Despite the increase in demand, organizations still deal with challenges, including manual entry and minimal access, that can impact industry growth.
Forter Appoints High-Growth Tech Executive Eran Vanounou as Chief Technology Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Eran Vanounou as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s next stage of product development and innovation. In this role, Eran will oversee Forter’s data, precision and engineering teams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/ Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology Officer, Forter (Photo: Business Wire)
Cross Country Healthcare Executive Named Most Influential HR Executives to Watch
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced that its chief human resources officer, Colin McDonald, has been recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential HR Executives to Watch in 2022 by CIO Views magazine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005135/en/ Cross Country’s chief human resources officer, Colin McDonald, has been recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential HR Executives to Watch in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
Atomic and Aise Partner to Further Improve Financial Health for Employees
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Atomic, the market-leading provider of payroll connectivity, is announcing today its partnership with Aise, a B2B2C fintech financial wellness solution that markets to employers interested in offering their employees a pathway to improving their financial health and living a better financial life. Aise provides employers with the opportunity to offer automated financial wellness as a benefit to employees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005059/en/ Atomic and Aise partner to provide deeper financial insights and advantages to employees through employer-offered financial wellness benefits (Graphic: Business Wire)
L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18 Launch First-Ever Digital Engineering Awards
EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006059/en/ The Digital Engineering Awards will recognize outstanding leaders with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future (Graphic: Business Wire)
SG Analytics Appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member
PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005679/en/ SG Analytics appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)
Accenture Scored the Highest in IT Security Services in North America and Europe by Everest Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in IT security services in North America and Europe in two new reports from analyst firm Everest Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005304/en/ Everest IT Security Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 — North America (Graphic: Business Wire)
cxmtoday.com
Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel CX
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has enabled the UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets. As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged...
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
mytotalretail.com
Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce
Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
International Concrete Expert and Advocate David Smith Joins Solidia Technologies
PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Solidia Technologies® announced today that concrete industry leader, champion, and educator David Smith has joined their team as senior technical director to help advance their decarbonizing technology with increased performance for building and pavement materials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005144/en/ Solidia Technologies Senior Technical Director David R. Smith (Photo: Business Wire)
M Corp Hires Veteran Technology Executive Bill Cody as Director of Sales for Professional Services
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- M Corp has hired veteran salesman Bill Cody to serve as Director of Sales for Professional Services. Cody has more than 30 years of experience in IT, representing major brands in hardware, software, services, security, and cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005723/en/ Bill Cody, M Corp Director of Sales for Professional Services (Photo: Business Wire)
