Pittsburgh, PA

Household Items Gathering Dust? Here’s Your Chance to Donate Them at One Convenient Spot

If you have household items gathering dust in your garage, basement or closet, here’s your chance to easily donate them for a good cause. Pennsylvania Resources Council’s 11th annual “ReuseFest” — a unique event for gently used materials destined for a second life at numerous local nonprofit organizations — takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the North Park Swimming Pool area.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Ask Kelly: How do recycling plants sort everything out?

PITTSBURGH — This week's "Ask Kelly" segment has us putting on our hard hats to learn more about local recycling. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Dave Wright asked, "What happens at recycling plants? All of our recyclables get put into one container. Cardboard, cans, plastics, bottles, all go into the same container. So how do they get sorted at the recycling plants?"
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yinzer Backstage Pass gets exclusive access to Squirrel Hill’s magical garden

In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, I visit a private, hidden garden in Squirrel Hill. A few summers back, I attended the Symphony Splendor Garden Tour, a fundraiser for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The event invites attendees to get “nebby” in a dozen gardens across Shadyside and Squirrel Hill. There were plenty of beautiful gardens with interesting plantings and innovative landscaping, but there was one garden that completely blew me away. And I needed to find a way back to that garden one day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Tattianna

Tattianna is an energetic dog who came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another organization. She is learning leash manners and working on daily tasks to redirect her energy. She especially enjoys enrichment exercises involving scent work. Tattianna needs a patient, dog-savvy family who will devote a lot of time to her training.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dolly Parton child book gifting program headed to the Latrobe area

A free book every month is on the horizon for children in the Latrobe area thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and community support. More than 400 area children from birth to age 5 could benefit from the program, regardless of family income. The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation raised $10,000 to kickstart the program in the area.
LATROBE, PA
These Dogs of Honor Stole the Show at Three Pittsburgh Weddings

Sarah Fiedler and Brett Huston knew from the moment they got engaged that they wanted to include their beloved French Bulldogs, Andre and Moo, in their Sept. 25, 2021 ceremony at Woodhaven Bed and Breakfast in Schellsburg. “Our dogs are such a big part of our lives, so we always...
PITTSBURGH, PA
What Are The Secrets to Scoring a Reservation at Pittsburgh’s Busiest Restaurants?

If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
Our big Fall Events Guide: 64 kid-friendly fall events in Pittsburgh and beyond

Photo: Caroline Bowman stars as Elsa in the “Frozen” North American Tour. Photo by Deen van Meer. Make plans for an awesome autumn with this schedule of events happening now through the end of November. Your family will be entertained with fun-filled festivals, mesmerizing theater performances, intriguing museum exhibits and fresh-air activities in the great outdoors. Check out these 63 kid-friendly fall events in Pittsburgh and beyond:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Backyard Performances

The Backyard on 8th is the Cultural District’s new summer arts park. A destination that embraces artistic exploration, collaboration and creation. Featuring regional and international artists, the Backyard is a casual meeting place to gather with friends and family to enjoy the culinary, visual and performing arts in a comfortable and inviting environment for the Pittsburgh community. Learn more at TrustArts.org/BACKYARD.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lombardozzi's Italian restaurant goes up for sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bloomfield staple that closed its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic has announced it won't reopen -- and is now up for sale.Lombardozzi's Restaurant, located in the 'Little Italy' portion of Bloomfield is on the market with a 'Building For Sale' sign posted on its exterior.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the decision surrounding the business being put up for sale comes after months of uncertainty around whether the restaurant would reopen or not. The Liberty Avenue restaurant, which opened nearly 50 years ago in 1973, is expected to be listed for over $1 million.Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the Lombardozzi family tells the Business Times that a liquor license is expected to be included in the sale of the restaurant, which totals over 6,000 square feet.Luciano says it's almost a certainity that another restaurant will take over the space.
PITTSBURGH, PA
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Washington PA And Where Best To See Them

Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near the Greater Washington County Pennsylvania area and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh’s Remake Learning wins global WISE Award for advancing education worldwide

Photo above by Ben Filio show children at a Remake Learning Days event. As Pittsburgh’s Remake Learning network celebrates its 15th anniversary, a bit of exciting news has been announced: This groundbreaking local organization, which connects educators and innovators seeking to transform teaching and learning to better serve young people, has been recognized as a WISE Award winner for its work in advancing education worldwide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants

There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

