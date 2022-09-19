Read full article on original website
T ea
3d ago
What a JOKE. The surplus from excessive taxes is enough to provide every single man, woman, child in California 4x times that amount. He just giving back chump change and using the rest to fund pet projects (i.e. buy votes from is his business cronies and political pals).
Reply
9
Rich Smith
3d ago
And, prices will soar immediately following the election. We’ll buy your vote now and make you pay for it later.
Reply(1)
13
Kenneth Anderson
3d ago
Gavin is a clown posing as a governor. And a bad one at that.
Reply(2)
16
Related
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Californians Soon to Begin Receiving Middle Class Tax Refunds
Californians will begin receiving the much-needed Middle Class Tax refund starting Oct. 7. The money is meant to help ease the black cloud looming over thousands, like single mother Ara Sotto, because of inflation-related debt. “With prices being really high, and groceries, we can't even eat out, so it's really...
Federal Agency: California Grid Leaned on Natural Gas to Avoid Heat Wave Outages
During an extreme heat wave in early September, the California power grid relied on natural gas for almost half of its electricity generation to meet peak demand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. For brief periods during the week of Sept. 4, natural gas accounted for up to...
Top 10 California counties with the cheapest gas
Gas prices are slowly starting to increase again. After nearly a three-month-long decline in prices, the second longest streak on record, the national gas price of $3.67 increased to $3.81, according to AAA. In California, that statewide average is $5.49; in Los Angeles, the average cost of gas is $5.54, according to AAA. However, some […]
California reveals when inflation relief checks will be sent out
After months of anticipation, Californians will soon be receiving the Middle Class Tax Refund – also called "inflation relief" payments by legislators – in their bank account or by mail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California gas rebate checks could start going out next week
California gas rebate checks, officially known as the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund, are due to start going out as early as next week. The one-time payments, intended to provide relief to millions of Californians, could see some people receive checks for as much as $1,050. Who is eligible for California stimulus checks? To be […]
NBC Bay Area
California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday
California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they will...
California regulators propose phasing out diesel-powered semi-trucks
The California Air Resources Board has unveiled new regulations that outline a full transition to zero-emission freight and cargo trucks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's who's getting the long-awaited gas tax rebate in October
In just a few weeks, many Californians will receive a happy surprise in their mailboxes: their long-awaited gas tax rebate."It's a one-time payment for economic relief, especially from inflation, for Californians," said C.A. Franchise Tax Board spokesperson Andrew LePage. In late June, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the 2022-2023 budget, which included a $9.5 billion middle-class tax refund — better known as the gas tax rebate. The state is set to send out 18 million payments to eligible Californians in October. Residents who submitted their 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, will receive a check between $200 and $1,050 depending on their...
COVID Still Kills, But The Demographics Of Its Victims Are Shifting
The virus remained among the state’s leading causes of death in July, trailing heart disease, cancer, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease but outpacing diabetes, accidental death, and a host of other debilitating diseases.
KCRA.com
Analysis shows California EDD fraud really at $32.6 billion and counting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the fall of 2021, during an oversight hearing of California's Employment Development Department, or EDD, the department was asked by Assm. Cottie Petrie-Norris whether the department had a new estimated amount of money the state had paid out in fraud. "Of the $170 billion That...
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dangerous arsenic levels may be lurking in California prison water: study
Incarcerated Californians — and those who live in neighboring rural communities — may be exposed to dangerous levels of arsenic in their drinking water, a new study has found. Arsenic concentrations in the water supply of the Kern Valley State Prison and three nearby Central Valley communities exceeded regulatory limits for months or even years at […]
KTLA.com
Who is funding California’s two gambling initiatives?
$500M thrown at sports gambling Props 26 and 27: These are the biggest donors. Proponents of legalizing sports gambling have poured more money into this year’s California proposition campaigns than any other proposition in the state’s history. Two dueling propositions, 26 and 27, will appear on the statewide...
ognsc.com
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On November 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
laloyolan.com
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Governor Newsom signs human composting bill into law
SACRAMENTO - From recycled, and reusable materials to energy-efficient appliances, there are eco-friendly alternatives for just about everything these days. And now, the same is true when it comes to how you're buried. Over the weekend, Governor Newsom signed a human composting bill into law."We have a climate change crisis out there and i don't want to contribute to it.," said Assemblywoman Christina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens)It was a post-mortem preference promising a greener afterlife."This cycle of returning back to earth is nothing new," said Garcia.Garcia is talking about human composting, where human remains naturally decompose over about a month after...
California employers will soon be banned for screening workers for marijuana
Employers in California will soon be banned from screening workers for marijuana under a new law.
California AG announces first-in-nation division to prevent gun violence statewide
California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced the launch of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, a new first-of-its-kind division of the California Department of Justice.
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
Comments / 31