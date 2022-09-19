ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 31

T ea
3d ago

What a JOKE. The surplus from excessive taxes is enough to provide every single man, woman, child in California 4x times that amount. He just giving back chump change and using the rest to fund pet projects (i.e. buy votes from is his business cronies and political pals).

Reply
9
Rich Smith
3d ago

And, prices will soar immediately following the election. We’ll buy your vote now and make you pay for it later.

Reply(1)
13
Kenneth Anderson
3d ago

Gavin is a clown posing as a governor. And a bad one at that.

Reply(2)
16
Related
KTLA

Top 10 California counties with the cheapest gas

Gas prices are slowly starting to increase again. After nearly a three-month-long decline in prices, the second longest streak on record, the national gas price of $3.67 increased to $3.81, according to AAA. In California, that statewide average is $5.49; in Los Angeles, the average cost of gas is $5.54, according to AAA. However, some […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
KTLA

California gas rebate checks could start going out next week

California gas rebate checks, officially known as the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund, are due to start going out as early as next week. The one-time payments, intended to provide relief to millions of Californians, could see some people receive checks for as much as $1,050. Who is eligible for California stimulus checks? To be […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday

California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS Sacramento

Here's who's getting the long-awaited gas tax rebate in October

In just a few weeks, many Californians will receive a happy surprise in their mailboxes: their long-awaited gas tax rebate."It's a one-time payment for economic relief, especially from inflation, for Californians," said C.A. Franchise Tax Board spokesperson Andrew LePage. In late June, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the 2022-2023 budget, which included a $9.5 billion middle-class tax refund — better known as the gas tax rebate. The state is set to send out 18 million payments to eligible Californians in October. Residents who submitted their 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, will receive a check between $200 and $1,050 depending on their...
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Legislature#Middle Class Tax Refund#Californians
KTLA

Dangerous arsenic levels may be lurking in California prison water: study

Incarcerated Californians — and those who live in neighboring rural communities — may be exposed to dangerous levels of arsenic in their drinking water, a new study has found. Arsenic concentrations in the water supply of the Kern Valley State Prison and three nearby Central Valley communities exceeded regulatory limits for months or even years at […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Who is funding California’s two gambling initiatives?

$500M thrown at sports gambling Props 26 and 27: These are the biggest donors. Proponents of legalizing sports gambling have poured more money into this year’s California proposition campaigns than any other proposition in the state’s history. Two dueling propositions, 26 and 27, will appear on the statewide...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom signs human composting bill into law

SACRAMENTO - From recycled, and reusable materials to energy-efficient appliances, there are eco-friendly alternatives for just about everything these days. And now, the same is true when it comes to how you're buried. Over the weekend, Governor Newsom signed a human composting bill into law."We have a climate change crisis out there and i don't want to contribute to it.," said Assemblywoman Christina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens)It was a post-mortem preference promising a greener afterlife."This cycle of returning back to earth is nothing new," said Garcia.Garcia is talking about human composting, where human remains naturally decompose over about a month after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy