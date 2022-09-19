ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
EatingWell

Anti-Inflammatory Comfort Food Meal Plan

Growing research indicates chronic inflammation as an underlying contributor to many of the common health issues that Americans face, such as heart disease, diabetes, diminished brain health and even some cancers. In this plan, we follow Mediterranean diet principles with a special focus on foods specifically shown to help reduce inflammation, like healthy fats, plenty of fiber and tons of produce.
FITNESS
The Daily South

How To Store Cucumbers So They Stay Crisp As Long As Possible

Like fresh tomatoes and corn, cucumbers are synonymous with summer in the South. They add crunch to crisp salads and sandwiches, are crudités platter allstars, delicious in chilled soups, and might be at their best when plucked, biting with brine, from a Ball jar. Cucumbers are one of the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Tips#Nutrition#Fruit Juice#Fresh Food#Lifehacks#Fruits
The Hill

Secure the food supply chain before the next disaster strikes

This past spring, families scrambled to find infant formula anywhere they could — at grocery stores, through online forums and via their local community networks. The formula shortage, which is still ongoing, was somewhat different from panic buying during the early stages of the pandemic — it was longer, impacted very specific products and affected the main food source of an extremely vulnerable population. It was also felt somewhat unevenly from state to state based on WIC procurement practices that occur during non-disaster times.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
thespruceeats.com

Easy Turkey Meatloaf

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Homemade meatloaf is classic comfort food, and this turkey meatloaf is a perfect example. To make this meatloaf, all you need are ground turkey, breadcrumbs, eggs, and a few pantry staples and seasonings you likely have on hand.
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

Slow Cooker Angel Chicken

Some great recipes are all about cooking from scratch. This is not one of those recipes. This is about pairing chicken with five shortcut ingredients and your slow cooker and ending up with a delicious meal that took basically no effort from you. Maybe Slow Cooker Angel Chicken is named that way because it’s sent from heaven… or maybe because it’s plated over angel hair pasta. We’ll never know.
RECIPES
msn.com

Make Your Own No-Carb Egg Wraps With Two Ingredients

I am not on a no-carb, or even low-carb diet, but I am on a eat-as-much-protein-as-I-can-in-a-day diet. (I don’t know if you guys heard, but I’ve started powerlifting and have made it my entire personality.) Eggs play a big part here, because their versatility makes it very easy to sneak them into all sorts of dishes.
FOOD & DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

Creamed Corn

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. The ultimate side dish, this quick and easy creamed corn recipe is one you’ll come back to again and again! It’s buttery, creamy, and the perfect blend of savory and sweet!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy