Bale all the crop residue off the field so that more ground erodes and the ground becomes less productive. Short term gain and a long term loss.....not the answer
This is all crap. All my dad's prime wheat in Oregon gets sent to Portland Oregon and put onto a ship to send to another country. As the united states grows only the best it's not for us. our country no longer has a mill to grind it. as for even food the government is paying farmer's not to grow on there fields with a abundance of water. our country doesn't have enough food for next year or the year after and we let illegal people inn. as I'm list for word's how the government is going to feed America when we have had this problem for so many years. America in is and will starve soon are you ready?
Comments / 5