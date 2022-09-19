Read full article on original website
Trees can't outrun climate change. Should humans give them a lift?
While still somewhat controversial, as the extent and speed of climate change becomes clear, 'assisted migration' is increasingly being contemplated.
natureworldnews.com
Urban Areas Turn Inhospitable to Growing Trees, New Study Finds
According to a study, growing trees appear to be difficult in urban areas like cities. Trees could offer cities many advantages as the planet warms up by removing carbon from the atmosphere and providing much-needed shade in the summer. However, a recent study found that urban environments are already hostile...
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
California farmers warned to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft cease-and-desist order last Friday to...
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space
Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
Could living in a bamboo home help solve the climate crisis?
While bamboo has been used in construction in Asia for thousands of years, it's starting to catch on in sustainable housing development in parts of the United States and other places in the world.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Relieved To Discover Mysterious Creature Is Not Humanity’s Earliest Ancestor
The “curious” creature with no anus was demonstrated to not be related to humans. An international study team has found that a mysterious microscopic creature assumed to be the ancestor of humans actually belongs to a different family tree. The Saccorhytus is a spikey, wrinkly sack with a...
The Weather Channel
How To Keep Your Indoor Plants Alive
Editor Note: A version of this article originally appeared in the Morning Brief newsletter, which comes out every weekday. You can sign up here to receive the newsletter. A recent poll found that only one-third of Americans felt very confident that they could keep a new houseplant alive for six months. Another third thought it “somewhat likely” that they could, while the final third either didn’t know or were fairly sure the theoretical plant would die under their care.
Phys.org
From crumbling rock art to exposed ancestral remains, climate change is ravaging our precious Indigenous heritage
Climate change is rapidly intensifying. Amid the chaos and damage it wreaks, many precious Indigenous heritage sites in Australia and around the world are being destroyed at an alarming rate. Sea-level rise, flooding, worsening bushfires and other human-caused climate events put many archaeological and heritage sites at risk. Already, culturally...
Phys.org
Changes to animal feed could supply food for 1 billion people
While millions around the world face the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce food for people. New research from Aalto University, published in Nature Food, shows how adjustment to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
Phys.org
What are meteorologists thinking? They can tell us about the weather, but also worry about the climate emergency
Jim Anderson winced as he said opportunity. He paused on the word for a moment as about 20 weather-industry professionals sat in folding chairs before him. Anderson didn't want to sound mercenary or, worse, cheerful. But climate change, he repeated, is an opportunity for them, albeit one they may "wish they could forgo." Yet here they were, a gathering of data miners, weather instrument manufacturers and climate scientists, at the recent Meteorological Technology World Expo in Rosemont, Ilinois, hoping to mitigate that pain.
Phys.org
Chinese fossil eggs show dinosaur decline before extinction
Nearly 66 million years ago, a large asteroid hit Earth and contributed to the global extinction of dinosaurs, leaving birds as their only living descendants. Scientists know that a wide variety of dinosaurs lived around the world at the end of the Cretaceous period just before their extinction. However, scientists have debated whether dinosaurs were at their zenith or already in decline prior to their demise. In other words, did dinosaurs go out with a bang or a whimper?
Phys.org
Methane emissions from reservoirs are increasing
Over time the water collected behind dams will release greater amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas with even worse effects than carbon dioxide, according to a recent study. While previous research established reservoirs as significant sources of greenhouse gases including methane, this study, published in Nature Geoscience, is the first global-scale analysis of trends in those emissions. Researchers analyzed data and projections from 9,000 reservoirs on five continents to assess their climate impact from 1900 to 2060. They found that while carbon dioxide emissions are declining, methane emissions have increased and without any mitigation measures, will likely continue to rise.
World Economic Forum
Forests for Climate: Scaling up Forest Conservation to Reach Net Zero
There is no tackling climate change without forests. Preserving them in the face of today’s climate and biodiversity crises is vital as they are one of the main reasons why our planet supports life. Deforestation is putting at risks our climate, nature and livelihoods with almost 1.6 billion people depend on forests for food, water, wood and employment. With deforestation responsible for nearly 15% of global CO2 emissions, conserving forests is the most cost-effective way to abate carbon emissions. It needs to happen now and at a large-scale.
Phys.org
Chemical cocktail in skin summons disease-spreading mosquitoes
Mosquitoes that spread Zika, dengue and yellow fever are guided toward their victims by a scent from human skin. The exact composition of that scent has not been identified until now. A UC Riverside-led team discovered that the combination of carbon dioxide plus two chemicals, 2-ketoglutaric and lactic acids, elicits...
Phys.org
Its habitat decimated, this charismatic Minnesota bird is dancing on the edge of oblivion
The thunder had passed but the wind remained, whipping in the darkness through the prairie grass, over the little hills and scattered oak trees to Brian Winter's field blind. The retired ecologist waited for dawn. In the soft light, still muddled by storm clouds, Winter watched the grass of a ridge in front of him. Swans glided in a pond just beyond it. A hawk circled out in the distance over a vast western Minnesota prairie.
‘We are witnessing the devastating consequences’: Climate leaders sounds alarm as Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona has battered Puerto Rico, shutting off power to the entire island and sending floods into towns and cities.On the other side of the world, the remains of Typhoon Merbok hit Alaska and flooded the state’s west coast — just as Typhoon Nanmadol hit Japan, forcing evacuations.These kinds of disasters are indicative of the climate crisis-altered world we’re already living in, climate scientist Michael Mann said on Democracy Now!“We are witnessing the devastating consequences of climate change now. This isn’t 10 years into the future, it’s not way off in the Arctic, it’s where we live now,” Dr...
Phys.org
Improved air quality found to have accelerated global warming in recent decades
An international research team led by Leipzig University has used satellite data to demonstrate that concentrations of pollutant particles have decreased significantly since the year 2000. This is necessary due to their impact on health. But it is also of great significance because it has reduced the particles' cooling effect on the climate. The study findings have been published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.
