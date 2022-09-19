ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AARP hosts "Fraud Fighters" forum in Sioux City, highlights common scams against seniors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Fraud experts from the AARP's Iowa chapter were in Sioux City to teach people about criminals out to steal your money and your identity. The experts gave a presentation on the five most popular current scams targeting Iowa seniors, the most popular of which is where the fraudster pretends to be a lawyer or government official. They also answered questions from participants about potential scam actions they're seeing in our area.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Davontae Moore

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for escape from the local residential treatment facility. Davontae Moore is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape from Sioux City's Residential Treatment Facility where he was serving a sentence for 2nd-degree robbery.
Western Iowa Today

Cooking Chicken In Cough Syrup Called Dangerous

(Sioux City, IA) — A potentially deadly trend is sweeping social media that entices people to cook chicken in cough syrup or cold and flu medicine. Iowa Poison Control Center Registered nurse Tammy Noble says this practice can be exceptionally hazardous, depending on what’s used, and she calls it a recipe for disaster. The U-S Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory, warning consumers that cooking chicken in these medications is dangerous and Noble confirms, it could be lethal. Noble says as yet, she’s taken no calls at the hotline about this latest chicken recipe, at least not yet. Reach the Iowa Poison Control Center in Sioux City any day, any time at 800-222-1222.
siouxlandnews.com

Cherokee County issues burn ban

Cherokee County is the latest County to issue a burn ban during the ongoing drought. The open burn ban goes into effect at noon on Thursday, September 22nd. The state fire marshal prohibits open burning in Cherokee County. This is the 4th county in western Iowa to implement a burn...
siouxlandnews.com

O'Brien County issues burn ban as drought continues

O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed O'Brien County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in O'Brien County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
kiwaradio.com

Pursuit That Began In Le Mars Ends At Sheldon

Northwest Iowa — A high-speed chase that began in Le Mars Monday evening ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled after hitting spike strips set out by Sheldon Police. According to the Le Mars Police Department, one of their officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the southwest side of Le Mars around 8:40 Monday evening. Police say the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens.
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago. At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.
siouxlandnews.com

Two arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75

LE MARS, Iowa — Two people from New Mexico are in custody after a pursuit on Hwy 75 Monday night, Sept. 19th. Le Mars Police say, at about 8:40 p.m., they initiated a traffic stop at Hawkeye Ave. and 18th St. SW for a traffic violation. The car failed...
nwestiowa.com

Man drives vehicle without permission

ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Orange City on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Gerardo Ivan Ramos stemmed from him being...
ORANGE CITY, IA

