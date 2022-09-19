Read full article on original website
AARP hosts "Fraud Fighters" forum in Sioux City, highlights common scams against seniors
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Fraud experts from the AARP's Iowa chapter were in Sioux City to teach people about criminals out to steal your money and your identity. The experts gave a presentation on the five most popular current scams targeting Iowa seniors, the most popular of which is where the fraudster pretends to be a lawyer or government official. They also answered questions from participants about potential scam actions they're seeing in our area.
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America
Alex Johnson, talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.
‘Unfounded’: Police determination after Franken staffer accused candidate of kissing her
Fifty days before the November election, The Iowa Field Report-- a conservative blog-- first published an incident that showed that Des Moines police dismissed as "unfounded" a claim by a former staffer for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken that he kissed her outside a Des Moines bar.
Chinook brings in historic F-80 fighter jet to Sioux City air base for repainting
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you happened to see a large helicopter hauling a fighter jet through the skies of Sioux City last week, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you!. A Chinook brought a historic F-80 fighter jet to the Air National Guard paint facility at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City in mid-September.
Sioux City dog attack leaves man with ‘significant injuries;’ Authorities looking for dog, woman
Authorities are looking for a woman or the dog she was walking after the dog attacked a man Tuesday morning.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Davontae Moore
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for escape from the local residential treatment facility. Davontae Moore is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape from Sioux City's Residential Treatment Facility where he was serving a sentence for 2nd-degree robbery.
Council considers a change in Sioux City pet ordinance, limiting number of animals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The debate over Sioux City's pet limits will continue for another two weeks. On Monday, Sept. 19th, the council deferred action on a proposed amendment to the current ordinance to change the way the city regulates pet snakes after a North Side homeowner had dozens of snakes seized.
73 positive West Nile mosquito pools detected in Nebraska, 1 in Dakota County
DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. — Public health officials in Nebraska are warning people that there is still a danger of the West Nile Virus as mosquitoes carrying that disease are confirmed to be here in Siouxland. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says its latest statewide surveillance report...
Cooking Chicken In Cough Syrup Called Dangerous
(Sioux City, IA) — A potentially deadly trend is sweeping social media that entices people to cook chicken in cough syrup or cold and flu medicine. Iowa Poison Control Center Registered nurse Tammy Noble says this practice can be exceptionally hazardous, depending on what’s used, and she calls it a recipe for disaster. The U-S Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory, warning consumers that cooking chicken in these medications is dangerous and Noble confirms, it could be lethal. Noble says as yet, she’s taken no calls at the hotline about this latest chicken recipe, at least not yet. Reach the Iowa Poison Control Center in Sioux City any day, any time at 800-222-1222.
2 arrested following pursuit starting in Le Mars
The Le Mars Police Department (LMPD) arrested two suspects after pursuit in Plymouth County.
Cherokee County issues burn ban
Cherokee County is the latest County to issue a burn ban during the ongoing drought. The open burn ban goes into effect at noon on Thursday, September 22nd. The state fire marshal prohibits open burning in Cherokee County. This is the 4th county in western Iowa to implement a burn...
O'Brien County issues burn ban as drought continues
O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed O'Brien County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in O'Brien County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
Pursuit That Began In Le Mars Ends At Sheldon
Northwest Iowa — A high-speed chase that began in Le Mars Monday evening ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled after hitting spike strips set out by Sheldon Police. According to the Le Mars Police Department, one of their officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the southwest side of Le Mars around 8:40 Monday evening. Police say the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens.
North Sioux City dispensary will keep license
A medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City will be able to keep its state license even though the facility violates city rules defining where dispensaries can be located.
Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting
SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago. At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.
RIVER BEND BUSINESS PARK: New North Sioux City expansion gets its official name
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A new business park development near the North Sioux City Airport has a new name. North Sioux City held a naming contest for the new park and the city council was given the final say when it came to naming the development. The council...
Two arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75
LE MARS, Iowa — Two people from New Mexico are in custody after a pursuit on Hwy 75 Monday night, Sept. 19th. Le Mars Police say, at about 8:40 p.m., they initiated a traffic stop at Hawkeye Ave. and 18th St. SW for a traffic violation. The car failed...
Hearing set for landowners suing to keep Navigator Pipeline surveyors off of property
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Next week, a Woodbury County judge will hear from a pipeline company seeking to force a pair of Woodbury County landowners to let its surveyors on their property. Navigator Heartland Greenway is suing William and Vicki Hulse of Moville who have twice refused the surveyors...
Man drives vehicle without permission
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Orange City on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Gerardo Ivan Ramos stemmed from him being...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Sioux Center
A crash just west of Sioux Center early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured.
