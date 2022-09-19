(Sioux City, IA) — A potentially deadly trend is sweeping social media that entices people to cook chicken in cough syrup or cold and flu medicine. Iowa Poison Control Center Registered nurse Tammy Noble says this practice can be exceptionally hazardous, depending on what’s used, and she calls it a recipe for disaster. The U-S Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory, warning consumers that cooking chicken in these medications is dangerous and Noble confirms, it could be lethal. Noble says as yet, she’s taken no calls at the hotline about this latest chicken recipe, at least not yet. Reach the Iowa Poison Control Center in Sioux City any day, any time at 800-222-1222.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO