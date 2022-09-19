ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Fox 19

Man killed in Boone County crash identified

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision. The crash happened around 8:12...
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Police investigate after report of shots fired in New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a report that shots were fired Wednesday night in New Richmond. Officers were called to the scene at Front Street and Quarry Street around 8:30 p.m. An investigation revealed that no one was shot, but crime scene tape was put up...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 near Loveland

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and delaying traffic along eastbound I-275 at Loveland Madeira Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate near Loveland and Indian Hill, Wednesday evening. Click the video...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: 1-year-old dead in Switzerland County crash

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A 1-year-old has died in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Wednesday's coroner's report says 1-year-old Rosalynn Christener died in a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday. Few details are known at this point and the crash is being investigated...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say

HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County Monday morning, according to Boone County deputies. Deputies say they were dispatched to North Bend Road, north of Gateway Blvd., around 8:15 a.m. Once first responders arrived at the scene, they saw someone dead inside one of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reported structure fire on Third Street in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Third Street in Trenton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
TRENTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in southeast Indiana

HEBRON, Ky. — A man is dead and two others were injured after a crash in Jennings County, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee veered off the road. The driver then attempted to get back on the road and overcorrected, traveling into the opposite lane, colliding with another car, ISP said.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Glenway and Rutledge avenues, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One victim was found with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH

