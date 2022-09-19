Sept. 21, 2022 | With school now officially begun, more and more students are getting involved in athletic activities of all kinds. One of the most important ways to protect a young athlete is to make sure they get a physical by a health-care provider before starting a new sport. Dr. Kathryn Nance, a sports medicine physician at UAMS, says a physical is necessary to find out if the athlete is in good health, to measure their physical fitness and to find any conditions they may have that could make them more likely to be injured. The physical exam is similar to an annual checkup, but with some added things that relate to playing sports. The provider will focus on the health of the athlete’s lungs, heart, bones, and joints. Dr. Nance adds that its important to share certain information during a physical, such as any allergies you might have, a list of the immunizations you’ve had and when you had them and any injuries you’ve had, including concussions or broken bones.

