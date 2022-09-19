Read full article on original website
uams.edu
UAMS Vascular Laboratories Receive Three-Year Accreditation for Vascular Testing
Sept. 21, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ (UAMS) vascular laboratories were recently awarded three-year accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in Vascular Testing, signifying that they have demonstrated a commitment to quality patient care and vascular testing. “IAC accreditation is a...
uams.edu
UAMS Part of $6 Million National Effort to Make Testing for Toxins in Water and People Less Costly, Easier
Sept. 20, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is co-leading a National Science Foundation (NSF)-funded effort to develop advanced, inexpensive devices to detect toxins in water and people. UAMS’ $908,952 portion of the four-year, $6 million project involves testing a novel way...
uams.edu
Gittens Reflects on Progress in Annual State of Diversity Address
Sept. 21, 2022 | Brian Gittens, Ed.D., used his fourth annual State of Diversity address to reflect on efforts by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) to foster a more inclusive campus. “If I had to use just one word to describe the state of our diversity, I...
What are your treatment options if you already have COVID?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Heading into fall, it's time to start thinking about COVID spikes as we enter the cool season— but now you can get a medicine that stops the virus altogether. Dr. Naveen Patil with the Arkansas Department of Health said that expanded accessibility to COVID...
uams.edu
UAMS Ramping Up ‘Resource Optimization’ Efforts for Fiscal Year 2023
Sept. 19, 2022 | In response to rapid inflation and increased patient care expenses, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is expanding a successful savings initiative to find $85 million in savings for fiscal year 2023. UAMS has returned to pre-pandemic levels of surgeries and patient visits and...
fox16.com
Job Alert: Openings in clerical, transportation, more
JOB TITLE: Testing Administrator/Enrollment Counselor. The Testing Coordinator/Advisor is responsible for the leadership of all college testing services at LRAFB. The Testing Coordinator maintains the testing schedule and test administration for the Campus. The Testing Coordinator will deliver college testing services; train test proctors, interprets placement testing and provides academic counseling/advising and other duties as assigned.
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Teresa Burton, former student turned counselor
Working in the counseling center, Teresa Burton is delighted to be back on campus. Burton is no stranger to campus having studied for two years at UCA. Although she is new to the counseling center, Burton is already comfortable on campus and around students. “I needed a change,” Burton said,...
talkbusiness.net
Small business hub, Arnold Innovation Center, opens in Conway
The Arnold Innovation Center is now open in downtown Conway. The space, named in honor of retired Conway Corp CEO Richard Arnold, is a membership-based space for startups, entrepreneurs, and small business owners to launch, collaborate, and grow. The space is managed by the Conductor and will offer low-cost coworking...
WalletHub: Arkansas ranks third unhappiest state in the nation
A new study shows that Arkansas is among the unhappiest states in the United States.
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?
45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
Historic Central High School street to be renamed to honor Little Rock 9
The Little Rock City Board voted Tuesday night to change the name of the street in front of Central High School.
Rights After Wrongs providing reentry help to formerly incarcerated persons
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's not easy to ask for help after a misstep, but plenty of people found the strength to ask for that help at Saturday's Rights After Wrongs event. Shaneka Jones was once in the same place as many of those walking through the doors of the LRSD Developmental Training Center.
aymag.com
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock
Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
KATV
'Step it up:' group of Pine Bluff pastors hope to help city reduce homicide rate
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A group of pastors from Pine Bluff are hoping to bring change by providing suggestions on how to lower the homicide rate. One of the members from the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance told KATV, if they want to see change then they have to be an agent for change.
Jam-packed Little Rock Ward 6 meeting gets heated
It was a jam-packed community meeting tonight for Ward 6 in Little Rock, with locals bringing up issues for more than an hour that they would like to see fixed.
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
uams.edu
Sports Injuries
Sept. 21, 2022 | With school now officially begun, more and more students are getting involved in athletic activities of all kinds. One of the most important ways to protect a young athlete is to make sure they get a physical by a health-care provider before starting a new sport. Dr. Kathryn Nance, a sports medicine physician at UAMS, says a physical is necessary to find out if the athlete is in good health, to measure their physical fitness and to find any conditions they may have that could make them more likely to be injured. The physical exam is similar to an annual checkup, but with some added things that relate to playing sports. The provider will focus on the health of the athlete’s lungs, heart, bones, and joints. Dr. Nance adds that its important to share certain information during a physical, such as any allergies you might have, a list of the immunizations you’ve had and when you had them and any injuries you’ve had, including concussions or broken bones.
talkbusiness.net
Colliers closes $3M sale of Little Rock office/warehouse building
Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Sept. 20) of a 48,000-square-foot office/warehouse building in west Little Rock for $3 million. The purchase price equals $62.50 per square foot. According to a news release, Stoic Equity Partners of Alabama bought the Shackleford Business Center at 3200 S. Shackleford Road from Little...
KATV
Prosecutor responds to 'criminal charges' request against Fort Smith Administrator
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sebastian County Prosecutor has issued a letter in response to Attorney Joey McCutchen's September, 16 letter that requested criminal charges be filed against Fort Smith City Administrator for violation of the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act. In a press release from...
