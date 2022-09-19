ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

UAMS Vascular Laboratories Receive Three-Year Accreditation for Vascular Testing

Sept. 21, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ (UAMS) vascular laboratories were recently awarded three-year accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in Vascular Testing, signifying that they have demonstrated a commitment to quality patient care and vascular testing. “IAC accreditation is a...
Gittens Reflects on Progress in Annual State of Diversity Address

Sept. 21, 2022 | Brian Gittens, Ed.D., used his fourth annual State of Diversity address to reflect on efforts by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) to foster a more inclusive campus. “If I had to use just one word to describe the state of our diversity, I...
UAMS Ramping Up ‘Resource Optimization’ Efforts for Fiscal Year 2023

Sept. 19, 2022 | In response to rapid inflation and increased patient care expenses, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is expanding a successful savings initiative to find $85 million in savings for fiscal year 2023. UAMS has returned to pre-pandemic levels of surgeries and patient visits and...
Job Alert: Openings in clerical, transportation, more

JOB TITLE: Testing Administrator/Enrollment Counselor. The Testing Coordinator/Advisor is responsible for the leadership of all college testing services at LRAFB. The Testing Coordinator maintains the testing schedule and test administration for the Campus. The Testing Coordinator will deliver college testing services; train test proctors, interprets placement testing and provides academic counseling/advising and other duties as assigned.
People of UCA: Teresa Burton, former student turned counselor

Working in the counseling center, Teresa Burton is delighted to be back on campus. Burton is no stranger to campus having studied for two years at UCA. Although she is new to the counseling center, Burton is already comfortable on campus and around students. “I needed a change,” Burton said,...
Small business hub, Arnold Innovation Center, opens in Conway

The Arnold Innovation Center is now open in downtown Conway. The space, named in honor of retired Conway Corp CEO Richard Arnold, is a membership-based space for startups, entrepreneurs, and small business owners to launch, collaborate, and grow. The space is managed by the Conductor and will offer low-cost coworking...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock

Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
Sports Injuries

Sept. 21, 2022 | With school now officially begun, more and more students are getting involved in athletic activities of all kinds. One of the most important ways to protect a young athlete is to make sure they get a physical by a health-care provider before starting a new sport. Dr. Kathryn Nance, a sports medicine physician at UAMS, says a physical is necessary to find out if the athlete is in good health, to measure their physical fitness and to find any conditions they may have that could make them more likely to be injured. The physical exam is similar to an annual checkup, but with some added things that relate to playing sports. The provider will focus on the health of the athlete’s lungs, heart, bones, and joints. Dr. Nance adds that its important to share certain information during a physical, such as any allergies you might have, a list of the immunizations you’ve had and when you had them and any injuries you’ve had, including concussions or broken bones.
Colliers closes $3M sale of Little Rock office/warehouse building

Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Sept. 20) of a 48,000-square-foot office/warehouse building in west Little Rock for $3 million. The purchase price equals $62.50 per square foot. According to a news release, Stoic Equity Partners of Alabama bought the Shackleford Business Center at 3200 S. Shackleford Road from Little...
