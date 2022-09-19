ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
FOX2Now

Northside Community Housing, Inc. celebrates 45 years of business

ST. LOUIS – North St. Louis celebrates 45 years of affordable housing advocacy with Northside Community Housing, Inc. NCHISTL now offers several affordable-rate rental units and for-sale homes. The group works to make affordable housing safe and attractive for underserved and predominantly Black north St. Louis neighborhoods. The group recently held The Northside Trap Run, to raise money for the organization’s efforts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Learn the dos and don’ts of installing car seats

ST. LOUIS – Most parents and caregivers with small children do their best and believe their car seats are installed correctly. Unfortunately, they are wrong. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), almost 46% of car seats are installed incorrectly. A correctly installed car seat can reduce the risk of serious injury or death by 71%.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
DOW, IL
FOX2now.com

5 fall splurges everyone needs in their closet

ST. LOUIS – We are going for the classic look; think quality rather than over-the-top trendy. West County Center stylist, Sean Phillips, has the top five items everyone must have in their closet. They’re items that have a long life because they are quality and can be mixed with more trendy pieces.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

