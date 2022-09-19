ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Township, PA

Man locked children in his house after luring them with YouTube, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oavw7_0i1SuQdr00

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man was charged after police said he lured children into his home and locked them inside.

In a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI, Scott Township police said that two boys under 8 years old were playing outside when Sean Conboy invited them into his house to watch YouTube videos. Once they were inside, police said that Conboy gave the children tea, and then picked up one boy and put him in a bedroom, then picked up the other boy and put him outside. The boy inside the bedroom said that he was locked in.

Police said that after 10 to 15 minutes, both children were able to escape to safety. Police told WPXI that the children’s parents said Conboy had moved to the neighborhood recently and that they only knew him by his first name.

Conboy is facing two counts of unlawful restraint of a minor and two counts of false imprisonment of a minor, according to court records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping

A Weirton man has been charged with attempted murder, malicious assault, and kidnapping. Charles William Sims Jr, 51, is accused of hitting a woman several times with a metal pipe. Officials say Sims also made threats to kill her. Weirton Police added that the Department’s Garrett Amman “did a fabulous job preventing that .” The woman […]
WEIRTON, WV
WFMJ.com

Man arrested after two-car crash in Youngstown

A two-car crash on Youngstown’s South Side proved to be an unfortunate accident for one of the people involved. Police and an ambulance were called to Hillman Street and west Boston Avenue at around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday where officers say one car went left of center, crashing into a second car.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cavtalk.org

Past Unraveled At Moundsville Penitentiary! Were The Inmates’ Final Words Really The Truth?

“Why did they close?”, “Why all of a sudden?” “What happened?”. These are questions people have had for years since the closing of Moundsville penitentiary in 1995. But what lies behind the answers of these questions is a horrifying truth and past of things no one intended to be let out. But after the public pushing and pushing for answers some form of the truth was finally revealed..
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Scott Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scott Township, PA
102.5 The Bone

Mitchell Trubisky tries to hold off rookie Kenny Pickett as Steelers face Browns on Amazon

It took less than three quarters into the Pittsburgh Steelers home opener. The fans started chanting for rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. There will be no patience in Pittsburgh for Mitchell Trubisky. The fanbase only knows him from a failed time with the Chicago Bears and a cheap contract this past offseason as the Steelers were figuring out what to do at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired.
PITTSBURGH, PA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy