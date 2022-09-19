ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

nashvillesevereweather.com

Record Heat Forecast Today, Fall Tomorrow, Rain Sunday (?)

97° is the record high September 21 temp. We should break this record. The official forecast high is 99°. (Some were asking if we would hit 100° but models aren’t so sure we’ll get that far over 97°. Clouds may slide over the official observation sight. The heat making ridge may be weakening just a bit).
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
TENNESSEE STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky has a happiness problem, new study finds

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Are you happy? If you’re living in Hawaii, Maryland or Minnesota, chances are you’re very happy. A new study from WalletHub ranked all fifty states on their happiness. Unfortunately for Kentuckians, the Bluegrass State ranked as one of the lowest. The study looked into various key metrics for each state, including community, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Social media posts spark calls to investigate Tenn.'s VUMC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors. The posts included...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man

UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
DOVER, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

More than 100 archaeological sites in Kentucky featured on new website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There

Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
Eastern Progress

Countries Kentucky imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Kentucky imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Kentucky. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

World War II bombers tour Central Kentucky skies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you heard a rumble in the air above Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon it was probably two World War II bombers touring our skies. The B-29 Superfortress and the B-24 Liberator were on hand for all to see at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. It’s part...
LEXINGTON, KY

