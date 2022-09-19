Read full article on original website
Record-breaking heat Wednesday, ahead of cool down this week
Another hot day in Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky, leading to another record high in Nashville on Wednesday.
nashvillesevereweather.com
Record Heat Forecast Today, Fall Tomorrow, Rain Sunday (?)
97° is the record high September 21 temp. We should break this record. The official forecast high is 99°. (Some were asking if we would hit 100° but models aren’t so sure we’ll get that far over 97°. Clouds may slide over the official observation sight. The heat making ridge may be weakening just a bit).
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
Concerned about earthquakes? Here’s a primer on insurance for TN homeowners
Tennessee sits on two fault lines, the New Madrid fault line in Western Tennessee and the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone.
5 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts We’ll Have A Harsh Hard Winter for Kentucky & Indiana (PHOTOS)
There are all kinds of ways people try to predict winter but they say nature is the best way to do it. Observing these things can often be your best bet in knowing what's ahead. FIVE WAYS NATURE PREDICTS A HARSH WINTER. If you're anything like me you always take...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
weatherboy.com
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
Tennessee ranks 8th nationally for inbound residents — one of few states with consistent growth
The secret’s out about Tennessee-- it's a pretty great place to live. And even more people are catching on, according to a mid-year migration study.
Kentucky has a happiness problem, new study finds
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Are you happy? If you’re living in Hawaii, Maryland or Minnesota, chances are you’re very happy. A new study from WalletHub ranked all fifty states on their happiness. Unfortunately for Kentuckians, the Bluegrass State ranked as one of the lowest. The study looked into various key metrics for each state, including community, […]
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
Social media posts spark calls to investigate Tenn.'s VUMC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors. The posts included...
WSMV
Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man
UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
wpsdlocal6.com
More than 100 archaeological sites in Kentucky featured on new website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There
Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
Formal search stopped for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
The Alaskan search and rescue team looking for a hunter from Tennessee has officially stopped its efforts. Members of the North Slope Borough Search and Rescue have been actively searching for Steve Keel since his reported disappearance almost a month ago.
whvoradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
Eastern Progress
Countries Kentucky imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Kentucky imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Kentucky. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
State official warns of new scam targeting Tennesseans
Tennesseans received an alert from Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Wednesday about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of a certain financing statement filed against them.
WKYT 27
World War II bombers tour Central Kentucky skies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you heard a rumble in the air above Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon it was probably two World War II bombers touring our skies. The B-29 Superfortress and the B-24 Liberator were on hand for all to see at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. It’s part...
