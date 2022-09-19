Read full article on original website
Richard “Dick” Switzer
A memorial service for 82 year old Richard "Dick" Switzer, of Sioux Center, will be held on Tuesday at 10:30am at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hull with Rev. Owen Hoegh officiating. Interment will be held on September 30th at 1:00pm at the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery in Elk Horn, IA. Memorials may be directed to benefit Gideon International, Samaritan's Purse or the St. Paul Lutheran Church. The Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Democratic Candidates Visit Sioux County at Dessert Social
The Sioux County Democrats are hosting a dessert social Friday night, giving the public an opportunity to meet several of the democratic candidates up for election this November. The event is organized by the Democratic county parties of Lyon, Osceola, Plymouth and Sioux Counties, along with the Northwestern College Campus Democrats.
Governor Selects Sioux Center's Finance Director For State Committee
The City of Sioux Center’s Finance Director has been named to a state leadership team. Darryl Ten Pas was appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds to Iowa’s City Finance Committee. The City Finance Committee establishes guidelines for city budgeting and accounting, reviews, and comments on city budgets to city...
Road Debris Causes Damage to Vehicles
Two vehicles were damaged after striking debris from a disabled truck early Wednesday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident on Highway 18, two miles east of Hull. 47-year-old Kurt Vander Schaaf of Hull was driving a straight truck eastbound on Highway 18 when the truck experienced...
O'Brien County Issues Burn Ban
O’Brien County joins Plymouth and Sioux Counties that have issued burn bans because of the extreme dry conditions. The O’Brien County Supervisors made the request to The State Fire Marshal’s Office following its meeting on Tuesday. The Fire Marsha’s office determined that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property.
Cyclist Injured in Car vs Bicycle Accident
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving a motorist and a bicyclist early Tuesday evening. The accident occurred on 280th Street, four miles north of Sheldon at around 5:20 pm. 55-year-old Douglas Roth of George was driving his vehicle westbound on 280th Street when he encountered...
High Speed Chase Ends With Two Arrests
Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase through several northwest Iowa counties. According to the Le Mars Police Department, at about 8:45 Monday evening, an officer tried stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation. Police say the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began. The vehicle reportedly...
