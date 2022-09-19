A memorial service for 82 year old Richard "Dick" Switzer, of Sioux Center, will be held on Tuesday at 10:30am at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hull with Rev. Owen Hoegh officiating. Interment will be held on September 30th at 1:00pm at the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery in Elk Horn, IA. Memorials may be directed to benefit Gideon International, Samaritan's Purse or the St. Paul Lutheran Church. The Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

