Deric Muhammad is a Houston-area activist and member of the Nation of Islam who has garnered the respect of thousands far beyond the Bayou City borders and outside of his own faith community through the positive and powerful work he has done over the years. Muhammad has not only spent a lifetime advocating for the mistreated, he has also mentored legions of Black boys and young adults through the Smart’n Up Black Male Summit he founded in 2010. That summit has not only taken place in Houston, but is several other cities around the country including Austin, New Orleans and Miami.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO