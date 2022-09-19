Read full article on original website
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
Mental health barriers plague Hispanic community just like any other, counselor says
Mental health is a topic that is becoming less taboo in the mainstream. However, a behavioral health provider says more needs to be done to eliminate the stigma inside the Hispanic and Latinx communities.
Combined Alpha-synuclein Test May Aid Disease Diagnosis, Monitoring
Researchers have developed a test that may help to more accurately diagnose Parkinson’s disease and monitor its progression. It combines two already-used laboratory techniques to measure clumps of alpha-synuclein in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Alpha-synuclein is the protein that progressively builds to toxic levels in the brain and spinal...
Revised Clinical Trial Program to Evaluate Daily Oral Islatravir Plus Doravirine Combo for HIV-1
Revised program will analyze the once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir in adults with HIV-1 infection. Merck has announced the initiation of a new phase 3 clinical trial evaluating once-daily oral islatravir for HIV-1 infection. The revised program will analyze the once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir (DOR/ISL).
Portneuf Medical Center achieves another milestone in heart care
The Portneuf Heart and Vascular Institute at Portneuf Medical Center achieved a significant milestone this month when it utilized the Impella 5.5 heart pump to successfully treat a patient during a procedure performed by Jacob DeLaRosa. The post Portneuf Medical Center achieves another milestone in heart care appeared first on Local News 8.
Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease
New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
Rukobia Works for Some AIDS Patients, According to New Research
ViiV Healthcare reports long-term positive results for its drug, Rukobia (fostemsavir). Antiretroviral (ARV) medicines have significantly decreased mortality over the past 30 years, but treatment failure remains a concern, especially for heavily treatment-experienced people living with multidrug resistant HIV. ViiV Healthcare has publicized positive long-term results from its phase 3...
Association Between Peripheral Versus Central Access for Alternative Access Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement and Mortality and Stroke: A Report From the Society of Thoracic Surgeons/American College of Cardiology Transcatheter Valve Therapy Registry
In some patients, the alternative access route for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is utilized because the conventional transfemoral approach is not felt to be either feasible or optimal. However, accurate prognostication of patient risks is not well established. This study examines the associations between peripheral (transsubclavian/transaxillary, and transcarotid) versus central access (transapical and transaortic) in alternative access TAVR and 30-day and 1-year end points of mortality and stroke for all valve platforms.
New “Slow Delivery, Escalating Dose” Vaccine Strategy To Help the Body Target HIV
Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have discovered how the immune system can transform into an antibody-making machine capable of neutralizing one of the most elusive viruses out there: HIV. Researchers once thought that B cells (which make antibodies) spent only weeks perfecting their weaponry against viral threats....
A key step toward growing human kidneys in the laboratory
Kidney disease affects one in nine adults globally and the incidence of kidney failure is steadily rising around the world. Being able to grow working kidney tissue in a laboratory could help accelerate medical treatments for kidney disease and restore kidney function. The kidney forms normally in humans as a result of two building blocks—metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud. The laboratory of Joseph Bonventre, MD, Ph.D., Chief of the Renal Unit and Founding Chief of the Engineering in Medicine Division at the Brigham, figured out how to generate the first building block—metanephric mesenchyme—resulting in many components of the kidney from human stem cells seven years ago.
STL Veg girl is talking tofu and the benefits of freezing it
ST. LOUIS — Cold- it’s great for resetting your body and activating your parasympathetic nervous system to reduce stress and it helps with sleep. Now, what does that have to do with nutrition? Well, some things we want to eat because they nourish the body, and one of the most healthy foods for plant-based eaters is tofu.
Not enough people offered kidney disease test, research finds
Not enough people are being given a test that can identify those most at risk of severe complications of chronic kidney disease, according to new research. Chronic kidney disease is a long-term condition where the kidneys do not work as well as they should, and affects 10% to 15% of the general population.
The physics of the premature lung: Why mechanical ventilation can harm preterm lungs
In Germany, about ten percent of all children are born before the 37th week of pregnancy and are thus considered premature. Many of these premature babies require help with breathing due to their underdeveloped lungs. However, clinical practice shows that mechanical ventilation can cause irreversible damage to the lungs, although the exact causes are not yet known. In an interdisciplinary study, physicists and physicians at Leipzig University have now shown that increased pressure on the lung tissue, as caused by mechanical ventilation, poses the risk of overstretching the tissue, even with small amounts of air, and disrupting cell function during gas exchange.
Newly Discovered Barrier Prevents Immunity From Reaching Smell-Sensing Cells
Duke scientists have identified a previously unknown barrier that separates the bloodstream from smelling cells in the upper airway of mice, likely as a way to protect the brain. But this barrier also ends up keeping some of the larger molecules of the body’s immune system out, and that may...
Gut Microbiota in Early Life May Affect Vaccine Efficacy
Bifidobacterium and Bacteroides in the gut microbiome are important to vaccine responsiveness and could be used in vaccine adjuvants in the future, a recent review shows. Gut microbiota in early life can affect the efficacy of vaccines, according to research that could help guide improvements in vaccine outcomes and lead to safer and more effective vaccines and adjuvants.
Researchers identify molecular mechanisms leading to Zika-associated microcephaly
Researchers in Brazil affiliated with the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP), D'Or Institute and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) have identified molecular processes that may help explain microcephaly in babies born to mothers infected by the Zika virus. The research proposes a model at the molecular level to understand the complications caused by infection during pregnancy and paves the way to the identification of novel therapeutic targets.
Safer opioid supply program shows improved outcomes for people at high risk of overdose
For people at high risk of overdose enrolled in a safer opioid supply (SOS) program, there was a rapid decrease in emergency department visits and hospitalizations soon after initiation, according to new research published in Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMJA). These programs may help to address the devastating drug poisoning overdose crisis in Canada.
Long-term Impact of Cushing Disease on Quality of Life and Cognition
Given ongoing comorbidities and treatments in patients with Cushing disease in long-term remission, the specific impact of hypercortisolism on impaired cognition and quality of life (QOL) “remains debatable,” according to Emilie Pupier and colleagues in an article published in Frontiers in Endocrinology. The authors examined patients with Cushing...
Cipaglucosidase Alfa/Miglustat Shows Beneficial Treatment Effects for Patients With Late-onset Pompe Disease
Most ambulatory patients had improved pulmonary functions and biomarker outcomes with cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat that were sustained through a less than 36-month follow-up period. Over the course of 36 months, cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat, an investigational treatment from Amicus Pharma for late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) displayed a safety profile similar to approved enzyme...
