KSNB Local4
Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
KSNB Local4
Kearney teens convicted on drug charges related to January murder
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney teenagers connected to a Jan. 16 murder will be sentenced in November for related drug convictions. Mariah Chamberlin, 19, and Joshua Morris, 18, will be sentenced Nov. 18 for possession of marijuana. They were arrested in connection to the the murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
KSNB Local4
New rash of meat trailer thefts
The Webster county law center, which serves both a jail and a sheriff's office, was built in the late 1880s. County officials are looking to replace the old building.
KSNB Local4
G.I. teen wants Walmart shooting case moved to juvenile court
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen wants to move his criminal case to juvenile court. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. where a Hall County District Court judge will hear the case against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas. He is charged in Hall County...
KSNB Local4
Two transported following Highway 281 & Old Potash crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday at a busy intersection in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire was called out to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway around 11:36 a.m. Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to...
foxnebraska.com
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
KSNB Local4
Fatal crash on Hwy 14 near Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning south of Central City. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called out to the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road around 7:42 a.m. The...
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska State Patrol trooper finds suspected cocaine during traffic stop
YORK, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Twenty pounds of suspected cocaine is now off Interstate 80 after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol make an arrest. The bust was made near York about 90 minutes west of Omaha. According to the State Patrol, a trooper became suspicious of criminal activity during a traffic stop.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man sentenced to federal prison for meth
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was sentenced to federal prison for meth on Tuesday. Officials announced that 28-year-old Zachary D. Ellis of Hastings was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual)...
foxnebraska.com
One died, another suffered life-threatening injuries following crash near Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — One person is dead, and another suffered life-threatening injuries, following a crash Tuesday morning south of Central City. According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 14 and L Road. A preliminary investigation determined...
Nebraska Patrol provides carrier enforcement training to 13 agencies
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division has provided troopers and officers from more than a dozen other agencies with skills and knowledge to better serve their communities. Last week, NSP held a series of training sessions focused on multiple disciplines of commercial motor vehicles inspections. “After the...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-related charge
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A man from Hastings received 10 years of prison time on Sept. 20. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 28-year-old Zachary Ellis, of Hastings, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis received 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.
foxnebraska.com
Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Salvation Army in Grand Island has temporarily ended its services for the shelter. The food pantry and kitchen are still available to those who need the resources, but those looking to have a warm place to stay will have to find another facility for the time being.
foxnebraska.com
Cleanup begins at former Bert's Pharmacy
HASTINGS, Neb. — Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from the former Bert's Pharmacy in Downtown Hastings. Bricks are being individually removed in order to preserve property adjacent to the building. The city said the façade must be removed prior to removing the steel structures that...
York News-Times
Two killed in crash in Polk County
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
foxnebraska.com
With calls rising, GI Fire Department hopes to add enough staff for another ambulance crew
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After a record-breaking year for calls, the Grand Island Fire Department may soon do something it hasn't done in 40 years and put another ambulance in service. The city has added more than 20,000 residents in the last 40 years, but arguably, the fire department...
foxnebraska.com
Webster County jail could be replaced in coming months
RED CLOUD, Neb. — Nebraska’s oldest county jail could soon be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility, if its residents vote "yes" in November. This is because the Webster County jail is over a century old. “It was built sometime in 1887 or 1888. While we still pass...
unkantelope.com
SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company
SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
