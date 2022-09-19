ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
MINDEN, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney teens convicted on drug charges related to January murder

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney teenagers connected to a Jan. 16 murder will be sentenced in November for related drug convictions. Mariah Chamberlin, 19, and Joshua Morris, 18, will be sentenced Nov. 18 for possession of marijuana. They were arrested in connection to the the murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

New rash of meat trailer thefts

The Webster county law center, which serves both a jail and a sheriff's office, was built in the late 1880s. County officials are looking to replace the old building.
WEBSTER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

G.I. teen wants Walmart shooting case moved to juvenile court

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen wants to move his criminal case to juvenile court. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. where a Hall County District Court judge will hear the case against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas. He is charged in Hall County...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Two transported following Highway 281 & Old Potash crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday at a busy intersection in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire was called out to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway around 11:36 a.m. Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Fatal crash on Hwy 14 near Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning south of Central City. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called out to the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road around 7:42 a.m. The...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Nebraska State Patrol trooper finds suspected cocaine during traffic stop

YORK, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Twenty pounds of suspected cocaine is now off Interstate 80 after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol make an arrest. The bust was made near York about 90 minutes west of Omaha. According to the State Patrol, a trooper became suspicious of criminal activity during a traffic stop.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man sentenced to federal prison for meth

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was sentenced to federal prison for meth on Tuesday. Officials announced that 28-year-old Zachary D. Ellis of Hastings was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual)...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-related charge

HASTINGS, Neb. -- A man from Hastings received 10 years of prison time on Sept. 20. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 28-year-old Zachary Ellis, of Hastings, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis received 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Salvation Army in Grand Island has temporarily ended its services for the shelter. The food pantry and kitchen are still available to those who need the resources, but those looking to have a warm place to stay will have to find another facility for the time being.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Cleanup begins at former Bert's Pharmacy

HASTINGS, Neb. — Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from the former Bert's Pharmacy in Downtown Hastings. Bricks are being individually removed in order to preserve property adjacent to the building. The city said the façade must be removed prior to removing the steel structures that...
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

Two killed in crash in Polk County

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
POLK COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Webster County jail could be replaced in coming months

RED CLOUD, Neb. — Nebraska’s oldest county jail could soon be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility, if its residents vote "yes" in November. This is because the Webster County jail is over a century old. “It was built sometime in 1887 or 1888. While we still pass...
WEBSTER COUNTY, NE
unkantelope.com

SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company

SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire

OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
POLK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

