Chicago PD season 10 teases new chief (SPOILERS)
Things are poised to change on Chicago PD. The procedural drama dished out some devastating moments last season, like the death of Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado), and during the interim, like the impending departure of Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), which means that there will be new blood in the IU.
Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad
Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
‘NCIS’ Season 20 Is the ‘Season of Love’ Claims Showrunner Steven D. Binder
NCIS is starting a new season — and a new era — after the exit of Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Season 20 will begin with a special two-hour crossover event with NCIS: Hawai’i. Then, it will break away from their familiar patterns and make more episodes character-centric. According to showrunner Steven D. Binder, NCIS …
‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role
ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
‘NCIS’ Star Cote De Pablo Recalled the Biggest Challenge of Reprising Her Role
In 2013, Cote De Pablo walked away from NCIS only to reprise her character six years later. And doing so posed a very specific challenge, but it had nothing to do with Ziva David’s persona. When De Pablo originally exited the series, her character had supposedly died in a...
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20
NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
‘Virgin River’: Ricky Will Not Be Returning for Season 5
Ricky has been a staple on 'Virgin River' since the beginning. However, now that the character has joined the Marines, he won't be returning for season 5.
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
Criminal Minds Boss Explains: Reid's Absence is "A Bit of a Mystery"
When Criminal Minds: Evolution debuts this Thanksgiving, it will be without some of its most familiar faces. As previously reported, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning as Spencer Reid for the 10-episode Paramount+ revival. The same can be said for Daniel Henny, who played Matthew Simmons when the series aired...
NCIS Season 20 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Another Fan-Favorite Returns To Join The New Team
NCIS Season 20 – A Complete Change. The absence of Harmon will not be the only alteration to NCIS Season 20. Instead of the team only investigating cases, executive producer Steven D. Binder told Parade that viewers would learn more about the agents' personal lives. "We'll be seeing their...
‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Kumail Nanjiani Mixes Crime & Pleasure in First Teaser (VIDEO)
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is taking on his most nefarious role yet in Hulu‘s upcoming limited drama series Welcome to Chippendales which will officially premiere Tuesday, November 22. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Hulu is giving fans their first look with an all-new teaser previewing Nanjiani’s turn as Somen...
‘The Amazing Race’ Host Phil Keoghan Teases ‘Little Changes’ They Made for Season 34 to ‘Keep Things Exciting’
The world is waiting for you, so says longtime Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, who is once again gearing up for another season of the Emmy-winning CBS series. The show returns for its 34th installment with a whole new crop of teams – which include former NFL coach Rex Ryan and Big Brother 23’s Derek […]
NFL・
Sarah Michelle Gellar Was "Grateful" NBC Nixed Cruel Intentions Reboot
Despite scoring a pilot order and coming very close to a series order, NBC's planned Cruel Intentions reboot did not see the light of day. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who was set to return as Kathryn Merteuil for the first time since 1999, is speaking out about the project. In a...
