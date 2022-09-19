ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

FanSided

Chicago PD season 10 teases new chief (SPOILERS)

Things are poised to change on Chicago PD. The procedural drama dished out some devastating moments last season, like the death of Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado), and during the interim, like the impending departure of Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), which means that there will be new blood in the IU.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad

Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role

ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal

The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Boss Explains: Reid's Absence is "A Bit of a Mystery"

When Criminal Minds: Evolution debuts this Thanksgiving, it will be without some of its most familiar faces. As previously reported, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning as Spencer Reid for the 10-episode Paramount+ revival. The same can be said for Daniel Henny, who played Matthew Simmons when the series aired...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Monarch Season 1 Episode 2

Monarch Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 11 Online

Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 11 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Bachelorette S19E11 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 11, Rachel and Gabby are each down to one man, but...
TV SHOWS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter

