NBC12
‘If not me, then who?”: Teacher returns home to work at Hopewell middle school
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell middle school teacher is known for being attentive to her students, which is part of why she is the next recipient of our “Acts of Kindness.”. The 2022-23 school year is Krystal King’s first year as a full-time teacher at Carter G. Woodson...
NBC12
Chesterfield County to privatize recycling
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Starting next year, Chesterfield County will privatize its recycling by moving to a “subscription-based” model. Chesterfield, along with 12 other localities around central Virginia, has participated in the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority since it started in 1991. With the current contract set...
Chesterfield County hosting unclaimed property event
Families and employees with unclaimed property will be able to call the Department of Treasury anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
City of Hopewell hosting career fair for number of open positions
Hopewell is holding a career fair next month for anyone interested in working for the city.
How fake school threats can dry up resources of police departments
Despite the threats turning out to be a hoax, law enforcement officials said every threat, regardless of when it comes or where it comes from, is taken seriously and will elicit a response.
Augusta Free Press
Brunswick County: Privately-run prison is ‘failed business transaction,’ according to sheriff
The Virginia Department of Corrections contracts with GEO Group to run the Lawrenceville Correctional Center, which houses around 1,250 state prison inmates. Lawrenceville is the only privately-run state prison in Virginia. A 2020 study found that the arrangement with GEO Group, in place since 2003, saved the Commonwealth $9.3 million in fiscal year 2020.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Produce box distribution program resumes
JACKSON – Northampton County’s Office of Aging continues to provide an array of services to senior citizens throughout the county. Theresa Scott, Director of Aging, shared details of that work with the Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting on Sept. 7. Scott provided an overview of different...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
-
A normal day at Greensville County High School took a dark turn on Monday afternoon, as poli…
warrenrecord.com
Sheriff Williams officially announces retirement
Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams, who did not run for re-election in the March Primary Election, announced his retirement during the September regular meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners. His final day in office will be Nov. 30. In November 2021, Williams announced that he would not seek...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Miss Virginia coming to Emporia's Virginia Peanut Festival
Victoria Chuah is excited and ready to launch her whirlwind year as Miss Virginia 2022. She says, “I’m honored to represent Virginia and am so excited for everything that’s in store for the coming year.”. The Ashburn, Virginia, native captured the crown in Roanoke’s Berglund Center on...
Virginia sheriff is concerned about this prison: 'You failed this community'
"It's a failed business transaction right now," Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts said about level three state prison Lawrenceville Correctional Center.
courier-record.com
NOTTOWAY COUNTY’S ‘BIG LIE’
Voter Registrar says his office subjected to ‘racial prejudice and discrimination’. SAYS CRITICS INCITE ‘DRAMA’ AND ‘PANIC’ IN QUEST FOR ‘RELEVANCY’. On the eve of the 2022 elections, Nottoway County’s Registrar says he and his staff over the past nine months “have had to endure false accusations, innuendos, and outright lies about our abilities, character, and knowledge.”
LC Bird student in custody after loaded magazine found in school
A 16-year-old student of Loyd C. Bird High School is being held at a juvenile detention center after police say he brought a loaded magazine onto school grounds on Monday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: shift, lane closures coming to I-95 south in Chesterfield
The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers on Interstate-95 south in Chesterfield to be cautious of a traffic shift and lane closures that will be implemented this week as part of a bridge rehabilitation project in the county.
Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle
Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
Hopewell, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
WBUR
One town in Virginia is set to become a U.S. hub to fill generic drug gap
In the U.S., 90% of the medications we take are generic and almost all are made overseas. Now, entrepreneurs are creating businesses in Petersburg, Virginia, to produce essential pharmaceuticals to help ease the generic drug shortage. Sandy Hausman of WVTF reports.
Gizmodo
America’s Oldest Black Town Is Trapped Between Rebuilding and Retreating
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Linda Worsley had been trying to get back to her hometown...
