Greensville County, VA

NBC12

Chesterfield County to privatize recycling

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Starting next year, Chesterfield County will privatize its recycling by moving to a “subscription-based” model. Chesterfield, along with 12 other localities around central Virginia, has participated in the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority since it started in 1991. With the current contract set...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Brunswick County: Privately-run prison is ‘failed business transaction,’ according to sheriff

The Virginia Department of Corrections contracts with GEO Group to run the Lawrenceville Correctional Center, which houses around 1,250 state prison inmates. Lawrenceville is the only privately-run state prison in Virginia. A 2020 study found that the arrangement with GEO Group, in place since 2003, saved the Commonwealth $9.3 million in fiscal year 2020.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Produce box distribution program resumes

JACKSON – Northampton County’s Office of Aging continues to provide an array of services to senior citizens throughout the county. Theresa Scott, Director of Aging, shared details of that work with the Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting on Sept. 7. Scott provided an overview of different...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

A normal day at Greensville County High School took a dark turn on Monday afternoon, as poli…
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
warrenrecord.com

Sheriff Williams officially announces retirement

Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams, who did not run for re-election in the March Primary Election, announced his retirement during the September regular meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners. His final day in office will be Nov. 30. In November 2021, Williams announced that he would not seek...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Miss Virginia coming to Emporia's Virginia Peanut Festival

Victoria Chuah is excited and ready to launch her whirlwind year as Miss Virginia 2022. She says, “I’m honored to represent Virginia and am so excited for everything that’s in store for the coming year.”. The Ashburn, Virginia, native captured the crown in Roanoke’s Berglund Center on...
VIRGINIA STATE
courier-record.com

NOTTOWAY COUNTY’S ‘BIG LIE’

Voter Registrar says his office subjected to ‘racial prejudice and discrimination’. SAYS CRITICS INCITE ‘DRAMA’ AND ‘PANIC’ IN QUEST FOR ‘RELEVANCY’. On the eve of the 2022 elections, Nottoway County’s Registrar says he and his staff over the past nine months “have had to endure false accusations, innuendos, and outright lies about our abilities, character, and knowledge.”
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle

Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
VICTORIA, VA
High School Football PRO

Hopewell, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HOPEWELL, VA

