Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’
A Nebraska bank has told a federal judge that the proposed new owner of an Iowa nursing home chain has left the elderly residents of those facilities in a “precarious position.” Lincoln Savings Bank is asking the judge for the authority to subpoena records tied to the planned sale of Iowa’s QHC Facilities nursing home […] The post Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Iowa enters agreement with Taiwan to purchase grain
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has agreed to send more than $2.6 million of Iowa corn, soybeans, and other grains to Taiwan. A signing ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon for the 2022 Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. It strengthens the bond the state already has with the 12th largest buyer of Iowa products.
ktvo.com
Taiwan to buy $2.6 billion in Iowa corn & soybeans over next few years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Taiwan officials in Des Moines Tuesday signed letters of intent to buy an estimated $2.6 billion worth of Iowa corn and soybeans over the next few years. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other lawmakers welcomed the Taiwanese delegation to the State Capitol Building where the deal was signed.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Iowa
As an Iowan who grew up in a relatively small town, I was interested to see what areas and towns would find themselves on such an extreme list. Anything that claims something is the worst must have some major data to back it up, right?. Well, the site Road snacks...
Iowa’s Largest Lake Has Six Old Towns Underneath It
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
These Two Charming Towns Were Named The Most Underrated Towns In Iowa
There are some really cute little towns in Iowa but two have received the title of being the most underrated in the state. Every state has at least one town that doesn't get the visitors it should. Maybe it's got a classic Americana feel in it's downtown, good land for things like hiking or canoeing, or qualities that just make it stick out in the best way. Love Exploring looked at the most underrated town in every state. While the town that they chose for Iowa is a bit of a drive away from the QC (almost 4 hours actually), it's Danish-inspired architecture still looks charming and memorable.
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
ktvo.com
Rain limits amount of fieldwork Iowa farmers could do last week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Widespread rainfall across the state of Iowa resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 18, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Row crop harvest has begun, and other fieldwork included chopping silage, cutting hay, and seeding cover crops. Producers were also preparing equipment and bins for harvest.
Corydon Times-Republican
Countries Iowa imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Iowa imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Iowa. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
These Mysterious Wrecks Are At The Bottom Of The Deepest Lake In Iowa
The deepest lake in Iowa has some mysteries at the bottom of it. West Lake Okoboji is the deepest natural lake in Iowa, plunging 136 ft. deep. It's a glacial lake that was made by the Wisconsin Glacier 14,000 years ago. But since then, the lake has played host to...
A Nasty Pest Continues It’s Move Across Iowa & North America
Yes, unfortunately in addition to the spread of the Spotted-Lantern Fly, which I covered recently, we continue to fight, on all fronts, the Emerald Ash Borer; another Asian invader. And according to a recent report from KCRG TV-9, the invasive insect has now been confirmed in Mitchell County, Iowa for the first time. Infestation records from the Department Of Agriculture show the pest continues it's path across the state.
kiwaradio.com
Weekly Fishing Report From The Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Here is the September 21, 2022 northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa DNR:. Lake temperature is in the low 70s. The water level is three inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie and bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Bigger fish are out deeper in 12-17 feet of water; smaller fish are closer to shore. Trolling has been working fairly well. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good: Try tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Live bait such as wax worms, wigglers and red worms work well. Muskellunge – Good: Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
ktvo.com
Missouri Senate moves on compromise plan to cut income taxes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri senators have given first-round approval to a plan to cut individual income taxes. Senators on Tuesday advanced a compromise bill. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back for a special session on tax cuts because of higher-than-unusual revenue growth this year. Parson wants lawmakers...
KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
Why Do Iowa Farmers Paint Their Barns Red?
Imagine the most picturesque barns you have seen while driving through the countryside of Iowa. For a lot of people, that barn will have a similar characteristic to it… it’s red. Growing up, every time we drew a farm or saw cartoons of farms, the barns were easily...
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
KCRG.com
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for additional showers and storms have decreased late this evening, with the focus for any additional storm development shifting south. A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until Midnight. Check here for the latest information on severe weather alerts.
Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say
A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities said, belonging to a prehistoric Native American.
Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks
A former state employee says she was unfairly fired by the Iowa Department of Correctional Services, where workers routinely shopped, watched videos and livestreamed sporting events at their desks. The fired worker also alleges a supervisor pressured her employees to use their state computers to shop the supervisor’s online boutique during the workday. Kristen Johnson […] The post Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Music Superstar’s Mysterious Iowa Plane Crash Never Happened?
Something just doesn't add up... Most Iowans are familiar with one infamous plane crash that involved some of the greatest musicians of their generation. On February 3rd 1959, otherwise known as "the Day the Music Died" Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and their pilot Roger Peterson died in a plane crash in Iowa.
