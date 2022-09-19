FBI warns about 'tech support' scam targeting seniors

Photo credit Prostock-Studio/Getty Images

The FBI is warning of a tech support scam that is targeting older people.

The FBI refers to it as tech support fraud, which begins with the hacker accessing the victim's device. To the user, the computer is frozen and then a pop up screen appears with the phone number to a well known software company.

The phone number is for the scammer. Investigators say the victim calls the number - and then the perpetrator asks the victim to download an app that gives them control of the device.

They also ask the victim to withdraw money so it can be converted to bitcoin for safekeeping.

People are advised to disconnect their device from the internet if the pop up screen makes an appearance, be skeptical of any government agency that asks to conduct transactions in bitcoin, and to report the scam to the FBI.

