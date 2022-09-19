Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
NHL
Seventy-four players invited to Canadiens training camp
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that 74 players will participate in training camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 21 at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard with physical tests and medical examinations. The camp will run until Monday, October 10 in preparation for the season opener against...
NHL
10 questions for start of NHL training camps
Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
NHL
Now on the Tee, the Islanders 14th Annual Golf Outing
Islanders raise over $545,000 for Children's Foundation at annual golf outing. The New York Islanders were swinging the sticks on Monday - though not the ones you'd normally associate with them. The Islanders took to the course at Glen Oaks Club for the 14th annual New York Islanders Golf Outing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 22 at TRIA Rink
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. The Wild's training camp roster consists of 58 players, including...
NHL
2022-23 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER ANNOUNCED
On-ice sessions begins Sept. 22 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2022 training camp with their first on-ice session on Thursday, Sept. 22. Group 1 will take to the ice at 9:30 AM followed by Group 2 at 11:45 AM and Group 3 at 2:00 PM at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The training camp roster consists of six goalies, 23 defencemen, and 38 forwards for a total of 67 participants.
NHL
Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose announce hockey operations staff updates
Jari Kekalainen, Tony Martino, and Sydney Daniels have joined the organization's scouting staff. WINNIPEG, September 21, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose announced today that they have made updates to their scouting and hockey operations staffs in advance of the 2022-23 season. Jari Kekalainen, Tony Martino, and Sydney...
NHL
LA Kings Offseason In Review
With the Kings set to open training camp on Thursday, September 22nd, with the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season quickly approaching, it must be noted that fans have lots to catch up on from the busy 2022 offseason. In total, the Kings made several moves this offseason, consisting of...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
As Camp Commences, Montgomery Impressed by his Surroundings
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery listened intently as he sat in the front row of Zdeno Chara's retirement press conference on Tuesday morning. As the longtime Bruins captain spoke in depth about the culture that he and his teammates tried to cultivate across his 14 years in Black & Gold, Boston's new bench boss was making sure to store away every word.
Blue Seat
New York City, NY
432
Followers
2K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinionhttps://blueseatblogs.com/
Comments / 0