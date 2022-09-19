Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge of 2022, the Bills
In this young season, the Miami Dolphins, more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills. If there is one thing we are learning about the narrative on Tua Tagovailoa it is a simple fact that those that hate him will continue to do so no matter what he does. That was the case on Sunday against the Ravens. Six touchdown passes, a 4th quarter comeback and some in the media weren’t all that impressed. As we talked about on Monday, there were those that said it was the Ravens’ defense, not the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
Former NFL coach of year admits he was wrong on Tua. And Dolphins’ Xavien Howard sidelined
Former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton, whom the Dolphins tried to hire in January, made an admission on Wednesday: He was wrong about Tua Tagovailoa.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
During the Miami Dolphins’ comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens, third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical performance of his career. The former first-round selection completed 72% of his attempts for 426 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. His six touchdown passes tied a franchise record, set by Bob Griese and also held by Dan Marino. His 469 passing yards are only behind Marino in Dolphins’ history as well.
Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return?
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now Suggesting a New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return.
Here's one thing Chiefs must improve ahead of Week 3 vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 and sitting alone atop the AFC West heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Things might seem like they’re going flawlessly for the Chiefs after wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, but as the players and coaches say, there are always things they can work on and get better at. Through two weeks of play, there is one particular stat that is standing out on the offensive side of the ball that points to an area needing some work.
Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley - With Push from Tom Brady - Signs with Bucs
Cole Beasley, the former Dallas Cowboys standout, just accepted his attractive offer to sign from none other than Tom Brady of the Bucs.
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Re-Signing Dak Prescott WR Favorite Dennis Houston
Dennis Houston was cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants. But now he's re-signed.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vocal on playing until 45 like Tom Brady
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said before that he doesn’t plan to play until he’s 45 years old like Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon Tom Brady. Sure enough, his mind hasn’t changed at all. During a media huddle on Wednesday ahead of the Packers’ Week 3...
What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
Hogs Coach Sam Pittman Glad to See Dan Skipper Start
Complete video of Razorbacks' coach's reaction in Monday press conference.
Former Bills WR Cole Beasley finds home with Buccaneers
Cole Beasley is officially back in the NFL. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the veteran receiver to their practice squad. According to Bucs Wire, Beasley is unlikely to spend much time on the PS. He’ll be brought up to the active roster in due time, potentially as soon as their upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Praised as NFL's Top QB-WR Combo as Bills Rout Titans on MNF
The NFL schedule-makers seemingly did the Buffalo Bills no favors with early matchups against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and last season's No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans. It turns out, that doesn't really matter when Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are on the...
Bills' Dane Jackson Taken to Hospital After Being Injured in Collision with Teammate
Football took a back seat to a scary situation during the second quarter of Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an injury when his "head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. An ambulance drove onto the field to take him away as his Bills teammates gathered around him to express their support and concern.
Buccaneers Rumors: Akiem Hicks Expected to Miss 1 Month with Foot Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is expected to miss a month after suffering a torn plantar fascia in his foot, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Greg Auman of The Athletic described the play where Hicks suffered the injury, which occurred during the Bucs' 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 3
Two weeks into the 2022 fantasy football campaign, the season has already been a roller-coaster ride. If you rostered Lamar Jackson of the Ravens or Jalen Hurts of the Eagles at quarterback, you're probably happy with how things have progressed. Ditto for Nick Chubb of the Browns and D'Andre Swift of the Lions at running back, or Miami Dolphins teammates Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver.
Study: Black NFL Coaches Twice as Likely to Be Fired by Teams with Winning Record
A Washington Post analysis found Black head coaches were twice as likely to get fired by NFL teams since 1990 after posting a record of .500 or better than coaches of other races. Other findings published Wednesday included Black coaches having to spend "significantly longer" as mid-level assistants and a...
Buccaneers' Mike Evans Has 1-Game Suspension for Saints Brawl Upheld
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their No. 1 wide receiver for one of the most anticipated games of the early 2022 season. Mike Evans' one-game suspension was upheld upon appeal Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That means he will miss Sunday's potential NFC playoff preview against the Green Bay Packers.
Kirk Cousins Ripped by Fans for Latest MNF Struggles in Vikings' Loss to Eagles
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has developed a reputation of struggling in prime-time games. His performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football did nothing to change that narrative. Cousins once again withered under the bright lights as the Vikings suffered a 24-7 loss. The 34-year-old went 27-of-46 for...
Kenny Golladay Criticizes Reduced Giants Role: 'I Came Here to Play'
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is in the second year of a four-season, $72 million deal, played just two snaps in a 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Golladay made his displeasure regarding his reduced role clear in a chat with reporters on Wednesday. "I...
QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown highlight NFL Players of the Week
The Miami QB paved the way as the NFL Players of the Week were unveiled Wednesday morning. On the heels of Tagovailoa’s astonishing performance. Tagovailoa headlines a fresh-faced crop of honorees as four. Tagovailoa, the Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown, the New York Jets’ Braden Mann and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Jaylen Watson. Of the six award-winners were recognized for the first time in their careers.
