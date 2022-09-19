ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We Need To Break Through': Falcons Look To Turn Season Around

By Riley Sheppard
Falcon Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMFqU_0i1SsEDx00

The Atlanta Falcons fell to the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 on Sunday. With an 0-2 record, head coach Arthur Smith is clamoring for change.

While history may not be in their favor after two weeks, the Atlanta Falcons still believe they have the recipe to change its course.

"We need to break through," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said, "But one thing about our guys is that, no matter what had happened [against the Los Angeles Rams], we gave ourselves a chance to go win it. We'll continue to grow. We'll go through these things. It's painful to lose like that by one possession, but we have the right mindset."

Since 2019, no team has reached the postseason after starting the season 0-2, which is exactly where the Falcons find themselves after Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the defending SuperBowl champion Rams.

The final score didn't seem possible late in the game when the Falcons trailed 28-3 midway through the third quarter.

When the game seemed out of reach, rookie wide receiver Drake London pulled down his first career touchdown grab to lessen the blow.

Olamide Zaccheaus found the end zone on the ensuing drive to make it a two-score game, then rookie linebacker Troy Andersen blocked a punt that was recovered by fellow linebacker Lorenzo Carter to make it a one-score contest.

The Falcons had a chance to take the lead late, but an endzone interception from Marcus Mariota ended any and all hope for a comeback.

“It comes down to execution, we have to know what to do and get it done,” left tackle Jake Matthew said. “We can't be one guy short [of executing properly] as often as we have been. There's stuff to work on, but we've done some good things and still come up short. Who knows how these last two could've gone. If we would've done better at the end, we could be having some different conversations right now."

“The game's about executing and who can last longer and finish. We're figuring that out right now."

The Falcons will stay on the road for its Week 3 matchup, traveling to Seattle to take on the Seahawks Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

