New trial to take place in February 2023 after mistrial declared in Mason Sisk capital murder case

Read full article on original website
Related
What comes next in Mason Sisk’s capital murder trial?
News 19 is analyzing what comes next after the judge declared a mistrial in Mason Sisk's capital murder trial.
WAAY-TV
Ex-Huntsville officer accused of killing pregnant girlfriend gets new attorney
A former Huntsville police officer charged with murder in Madison County is seeking a new attorney after his current one accepted a position in Lawrence County. A motion to withdraw counsel filed in Madison County District Court says David McCoy's defense attorney will soon be starting a job as an assistant district attorney for Lawrence County.
WAAY-TV
Jurors in Mason Sisk mistrial say they wouldn't have convicted alleged killer teen
That is what at least one juror said they're left with after the first trial for Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members, ended in a mistrial Monday morning. Sisk is set to return to the courtroom for a second trial in February 2023. WAAY 31...
Mistrial declared in trial of teen accused of killing five family members
A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. Attorneys need time to review a “voluminous” amount of material that was contained in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Former HPD officer facing capital murder charge gets new attorney
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville Police Department officer David McCoy has a new attorney after his previous attorney withdrew from the case. According to online court documents, attorney Brian Clark withdrew from the case because he will be the Assistant District Attorney in Lawrence County starting Nov. 1. The request to formally withdraw from the trial was submitted on Aug. 27.
WAFF
Lawrence Co. man indicted for kidnapping, assualt
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man has been indicted by a grand jury on two kidnapping charges and an assault charge. Court documents allege that Christopher Kerby kidnapped two people, Presley Bradford and Devin Scott. Kerby allegedly also beat Bradford with the back of an axe handle.
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
Alabama man charged with kidnapping, beating teens with ax handle
An Alabama man has been charged with kidnapping two 18-year-olds and beating them with an ax handle, a TV station reported. Christopher Clyde Kerby, 47, of Russelleville, Alabama, was arrested last week after a grand jury indictment from last month, WHNT-TV reported. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Kerby forced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Athens man charged in shooting that injured motorcyclist
An Athens man has been charged with assault and illegally possessing a firearm after he allegedly shot a man riding his motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Athens Police said 42-year-old Willie Bernard Johnson was arrested Wednesday just before noon. The handgun used in the attack was also recovered Wednesday morning. The shooting...
Russellville man charged with kidnapping, attack with ax handle
A Russellville man has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault involving an ax handle, court records show.
WAAY-TV
Decatur man indicted on upgraded charge of murder after stabbing his stepfather
A Decatur man who was pulled from his bedroom by a SWAT unit after allegedly stabbing his stepfather is now charged with murder in the stepfather's death. Jason Oneal Stovall, 39, was initially charged with domestic violence and assault after the August 2021 incident. Decatur Police said Stovall's stepfather drove himself to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment of what police described at the time as non-life-threatening injuries.
Father arrested following six-year investigation into child with skull fractures
A Lawrence County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse six years later, after a lengthy investigation revealed multiple skull fractures, according to authorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 arrested on drug charges in Decatur
Three people were arrested after police say they found marijuana and cocaine in a Decatur home this week.
Dog owner faces second manslaughter indictment after Alabama woman dies from injuries
An Alabama dog owner is facing a second manslaughter indictment and Emily's Law violation after the death of a Red Bay woman following a dog attack.
Man in custody for car wash robbery, firing weapon
A man is in custody after police say he robbed a car wash and fired a weapon in Athens.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 20
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . fraudulent use of credit/debit card; miscellaneous charges. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $115. September 19. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Dialsdale Dr. S.W.
Man arrested after 45 fentanyl pills and other drugs found in hotel room
One man has been arrested after several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in his Killen hotel room, according to law enforcement.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County school bus driver arrested with bus full of students pleads not guilty to DUI
The Franklin County School System school bus driver charged with DUI while transporting a busload of students on Friday has pleaded not guilty. Rhonda Barksdale also waived her arraignment hearing, according to court records. Her next court date is Nov. 9. Barksdale also faces 40 counts of reckless endangerment. That’s...
aldailynews.com
Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure
Emergency responders have been called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle, Alabama three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley told Alabama Daily News recently.
Small town's first violent crime in over 6 years
The police chief in Estill Springs is asking for the public's help in the wake of the town's first violent crime — robbery of a store — in over six years. Security video shows the suspect in action.
Comments / 6