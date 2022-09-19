New trial to take place in February 2023 after mistrial declared in Mason Sisk capital murder case

A Decatur man who was pulled from his bedroom by a SWAT unit after allegedly stabbing his stepfather is now charged with murder in the stepfather's death. Jason Oneal Stovall, 39, was initially charged with domestic violence and assault after the August 2021 incident. Decatur Police said Stovall's stepfather drove himself to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment of what police described at the time as non-life-threatening injuries.

DECATUR, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO