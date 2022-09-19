Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you like the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max?
Apple fans, rejoice. The iPhone 14 is finally here. And while there is a wildcard in this year’s lineup that is yet to join the fray (the iPhone 14 Plus will arrive in October), the real showstoppers have already hit shelves worldwide. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14...
We Finally Know What The iPhone 14 Max's Megapill Looks Like (And Why The Dynamic Island Exists)
The iPhone 14's Dynamic Island utilizes the pill cutout by retaining the touch layer under the glass, covering the revised TrueDepth camera system.
GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
Three mind-blowing new iPhone tricks you MUST learn – and you’ve probably never tried them
YOUR iPhone has just been upgraded with some clever new tricks. The latest iOS 16 update adds loads of great features – including a long-awaited typing trick. TikTok tech whiz @kaansanity has shared some very clever hacks you'll definitely want to know. First, make sure you're using the latest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Setting Up A Minecraft Server Is Easier Than You May Think
If you're contemplating creating your own "Minecraft" server but think it's too complicated, the simplistic reality of setting one up may surprise you.
Why Your New iPhone 14 May Not Activate Properly
Some users are finding their iPhone 14 nearly ready to roll, but with one rather significant issue. What do you do when your new iPhone won't activate?
New iPhone 14 eSIM Protip: Why You Should Wait To Transfer Your Number
iPhone 14's eSIM feature is a convenient addition, but the eSIM-only nature of the phone is causing an unintended hiccup during the setup process.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max battery results are in — and we're blown away
The iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life results are in, and after seeing disappointing runtimes for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, we're relieved to see that the priciest model outpaces its predecessor by a significant margin. If you decide to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Today's Wordle Answer #455 – September 17, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is not what you do with a firearm at a range, but it rhymes with the word you're now thinking of. You'll need one to jump out of a plane.
GTA 6 Will Apparently Give Fans A Lot More Car Customization Options
The cars in "Grand Theft Auto VI" may pack a substantial number of customization options, at least based on a handful of leaked video clips.
CARS・
How To Make Your Games Look Better On Xbox Series X Using Dolby Vision
There is a fairly simple process for setting up Dolby Vision for gaming, particularly on Xbox Series X.
Windows 11 Gets Its First Major Update: Here's What Users Can Expect
The first major Windows 11 update has finally arrived, and it brings with it a bunch of new features and improvements. Yes, that includes Start menu tweaks.
GTA 6 Leak Shows There's A WhatsApp-Inspired Messaging System
Rockstar is known for creating over-the-top parodies of real companies and people, so it's no surprise that a WhatsApp-inspired system is featured in "GTA 6."
Business Insider
iOS 16 lets you verbally insert and send emojis with Siri in any iPhone app — here's how to do it
With iOS 16, you can insert and send an emoji using Siri by saying the name of the emoji you want, like "grinning face emoji." Emojis can be inserted into any iPhone app that supports dictating text with Siri. Refer to a list of emojis like the one at Emojipedia...
CNET
iPhone's New Search Button in iOS16 Is Frustrating. Here's How to Get Rid of It
Now that you can download iOS 16 on your iPhone, you'll find that there are some features and settings that you absolutely love. And on the other hand, you'll find others that you might not be so fond of. If you're getting the new iPhone 14, this will apply to you too.
Business Insider
How to change your lock screen on an iPhone and use all of iOS 16's new wallpaper options
You can change your lock screen on an iPhone to any photo you have saved, a series of photos, and more. If your iPhone has iOS 16 or newer, you can also choose from a gallery of premade lock screens or add widgets. You can save multiple lock screen designs...
SlashGear
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0