ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Moment a tiny runaway spider from the Queen's own garden was seen crawling across her coffin as she was taken into Westminster Abbey

By Danya Bazaraa For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Eagle-eyed mourners watching the Queen's state funeral on TV this morning spotted a little spider scurrying across a handwritten card from King Charles left on the coffin.

As Queen Elizabeth's coffin passed down the nave of Westminster Abbey during the solemn ceremony, a tiny spider popped out in front of the card that accompanied King Charles's wreath for his late mother.

The spider, oblivious to its surroundings, appeared for a few seconds before returning to the wreath where it had presumably been hiding - but not before royal watchers caught sight of the uninvited guest.

It has been dubbed the 'most famous spider in the world right now' as another described it as the 'luckiest spider right now'.

The Queen's coffin has been draped in the Royal Standard, with the wreath of flowers requested by the King. Cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, the flowers and foliage have been chosen for their symbolism.

They include rosemary, for remembrance, and myrtle cut from a plant which was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen's wedding bouquet. Myrtle is an ancient symbol of a happy marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V90UE_0i1SrxXV00
A  spider was seen scurrying across a note from King Charles III which was placed amongst a wreath on top of the Queen's coffin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ct0f2_0i1SrxXV00
The spider can be seen on the top right hand corner of the poignant note from Charles to his late mother
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Jn5i_0i1SrxXV00
Eagle-eyed watchers following the live broadcast of the Queen's funeral spotted the spider - before a few seconds later it was gone again 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2xkC_0i1SrxXV00
The Queen's coffin has been draped in the Royal Standard, with the wreath of flowers requested by the King - during the service at Westminster Abbey

Watchful mourners took to social media to begin asking each other: 'Did anyone see that spider on that bouquet of flowers? On the queens coffin?'

One Twitter user said: 'That spider crawling about on the queens coffin has got to be the most famous spider in the world now.'

'There was a spider on The Queen’s Coffin. As a spider fan, I am elated! Luckiest Spider in the world!' another said.

One tweeted that the meanings and symbolism of a spider include artistry, manifestation, patience, feminine power, ancient wisdom, illusion, balance, and interconnection.

Spiders symbolise artistry because of how they weave their webs, manifestation due to their ability to plan and strategize, and patience because of how long it takes to weave intricate webs, according to UniGuide.

They are said to also symbolise female empowerment, ancient wisdom because they've been on Earth for more than 300 million years, illusion and balance as they keep natural ecosystems in balance.

A handwritten card placed among the flowers on the Queen's coffin read: 'In loving and devoted memory. Charles R'.

The coffin also bore the instruments of state - the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre.

They were to be placed on the high altar of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the queen was to be buried after a final military procession from the abbey to London's Wellington Arch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjKX0_0i1SrxXV00
 The flowers and foliage chosen for the wreath on the Queen's coffin all carried poignant symbolism 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NuFK_0i1SrxXV00
Members of the royal family following the Queen's coffin as it was carried out of Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8aws_0i1SrxXV00
The coffin also bore the instruments of state - the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPHWI_0i1SrxXV00
Members of the royal family and world leaders are among 2,000 people who have attended the ceremony today as the nation mourns the death of the Monarch

Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers flocked to London and are lining the route through the capital to say their last goodbyes, while millions around the globe are watching proceedings on TV.

During the service, Charles was visibly moved and looked close to tears as the national anthem was sung in the Abbey.

Prince George was also comforted by his mother, the Princess of Wales, during the service.

After the funeral the coffin was borne on a gun carriage in a spectacle not seen for many generations, as hundreds of soldiers, sailors and airmen marched to solemn funeral pieces or lined the route.

Behind her coffin were Charles and his siblings - the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex - who were followed by the monarch's three grandsons, Peter Phillips, Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYnHv_0i1SrxXV00
Members of the Navy in the ceremonial procession following the state funeral on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKxXH_0i1SrxXV00
Royal Navy Sailors walk ahead and behind the Queen's coffin draped in the Royal Standard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FsleD_0i1SrxXV00
King Charles III walking behind the coffin as it travelled from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aa4GR_0i1SrxXV00
Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers flocked to London and lined the route through the capital to say their last goodbyes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OO0Qa_0i1SrxXV00
After the funeral the coffin was borne on a gun carriage in a spectacle not seen for many generations

Crowds in Windsor sang the national anthem as they watched the state funeral while awaiting the arrival of the Queen's coffin.

Thousands of mourners poured through Windsor and Eton to line the Long Walk up to Windsor Castle, where the Queen's coffin arrived for a Committal Service at St George's Chapel.

People watched the state funeral and procession in London from big screens positioned along the road.

The largely black-clad crowd fell silent and the atmosphere grew sombre as the Last Post sounded and a two-minute silence followed.

Many then began to sing the national anthem when it played from the speakers afterwards.

The lyrics 'God save our gracious King' rang out across Windsor while people bowed their heads and wiped tears from their eyes.

Later, marching bands proceeded from the castle down the Long Walk to Shaw Farm Gate, followed by cheers and applause from the crowds.

Elsewhere, hundreds of colourful bouquets brightened the base of Windsor Castle ahead of the procession of the Queen's coffin through the Berkshire town.

Several mourners prayed and quietly shed a tear as they laid flowers for the Queen.

Jennifer Bryant said she wanted to come to the Long Walk in Windsor to say goodbye to the Queen, as the last time she had seen her in person was there 42 years ago.

Ms Bryant, 73, from Reading, recalled the 'amazing experience' of seeing the Queen leaving for Royal Ascot in 1980, and how the Queen had waved to her and her three-year-old daughter.

She said that she felt emotional as the thousands of mourners in Windsor went quiet for the two-minute silence.

Ms Bryant added that for her, the Queen represented 'stability and reliability' and she felt she had 'kept our country stable' by always being there.

Anne Cooper described the atmosphere at the Long Walk in Windsor as 'calm' as thousands came together to pay their respects.

Ms Cooper, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, was draped in a Union flag as she watched the funeral on the big screens.

'She's been the Queen all my life. I was a Brownie and a Guide so we would make a promise to serve the Queen, so she's just a really big part of the country,' she said.

Gideon Rutherford said he wanted to take his three children to Windsor to be a part of this historic day, as he feels they will 'remember it for the rest of their lives'.

Speaking from the Long Walk, Mr Rutherford, from Hampshire, said: 'It'll be a long time before we experience anything like this again in our lives, so it's a moment in our country's history and it's important to experience it.'

His children, Edward, 11, and nine-year-old twins Theadora and Honor, attend Cheam preparatory school in Headley, Hampshire, where the King and his late father the Duke of Edinburgh studied.

Theadora and Honor said it felt 'very special' to attend the same school as the King and they felt it was 'very important' to be at Windsor for the Queen's funeral as she 'did a lot for our country'.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession

Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral

Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Daily Mail

Carole and Mike's place in the royal family: How the Middletons have become a 'core part' of royal life for the Prince and Princess of Wales after attending both the Queen's state funeral and committal service

Since Kate Middleton married into the Royal Family in 2011 and become a member of The Firm, she has remained incredibly close to her parents Carole, 67, and Mike, 73. The parents-of-three, who live in Berkshire, attended the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Spiders#Coffin#Uk#Eagle#Highgrove House#Myrtle
Daily Mail

'A scene of quiet dignity': How six gamekeepers who used to walk with the Queen in the grounds of Balmoral will transfer her coffin from the Scottish castle's ballroom to a hearse, kickstarting her final journey to London

Just before 10am this morning, six gamekeepers from the Balmoral estate, sturdy men with deep knowledge of the Highland landscape so adored by the Queen, will slowly file into the castle’s ballroom. Since her death on Thursday afternoon, the Queen has laid at rest there in an oak coffin...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Beefeaters guarding Queen's coffin have a well-earned rest: Photo shows Yeoman Warders taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall

The Royal guards who stand by Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin have been pictured taking a well-earned rest. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', stand guard over the deceased monarch. One photo show the loyal guards taking a break...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

REVEALED: President Biden was 14 rows back at the Queen's funeral because precedent demanded Commonwealth leaders and world royalty took closest seats

A quirk of royal protocol meant that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were sat 14 rows back in Westminster Abbey at the Queen's funeral yesterday. There were raised eyebrows when Mr Biden and his wife were placed seven rows from the back in a service attended by around 2,000 world leaders, royals and foreign dignitaries.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Her final journey ends in a haunting silence: As the Queen's coffin descends into the Royal Vault in Windsor Castle, her piper's haunting lament will gradually fade – leaving the 800-strong congregation in contemplative quiet

In the seconds after the Queen's coffin gently descends into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, her piper will play a haunting lament. With military precision, Pipe Major Paul Burns, from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then slowly walk away from the gothic Chapel. As...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Queen Letizia of Spain left the Queen's funeral after Westminster Abbey to 'fly to New York for the UN General Assembly' - leaving her husband King Felipe to attend the committal with his mother Queen Sofia, reports claim

Queen Letizia of Spain left Queen Elizabeth II's funeral after the Westminster Abbey service to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly, local reports have claimed. The mother-of-two, 50, did not attend Her Majesty's Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor - leaving her husband King Felipe, 54, to attend with his 83-year-old mother Queen Sofia.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Bizarre moment Tracy Grimshaw suggests grief-stricken King Charles, 73, is so 'exhausted' by the Queen's 'long' funeral march he needs a NAP in the car while riding behind his mother's coffin

Tracy Grimshaw made a bizarre suggestion that King Charles, 73, must have been so 'exhausted' following the Queen's funeral that he may have had a 'nap in the car' while on route to his mother's burial. The veteran journalist was co-hosting Nine's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral with Peter...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

611K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy