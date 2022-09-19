Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
capitolwolf.com
Rt. 66 Festival returns to Springfield
Over 2,000 classic cars are expected to hit the streets of the Capitol City this weekend as the Route 66 Mother Road Festival returns for its 21st year. The cars, the music, the fun and nostalgia that Route 66 has brought to generations will be rolling into historic downtown Springfield September 23th – 25th.
wlds.com
Longest Tenured Dist 117 School Board Member Passes
Jacksonville School District 117 is mourning the loss of a school board member. According to an announcement by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this morning, her office regrets to announce the passing of Jacksonville School District Board Member Steven Cantrell. Patterson says Steve Cantrell died suddenly of natural causes Tuesday...
daystech.org
K’s Creek owners converting former Jacksonville bank to mixed-use marketplace
The house owners of K’s Creek Golf Club & Kitchen 63 are getting ready to make an addition to Jacksonville’s downtown sq.. John Rohn stated he and his spouse, Rachel, have purchased a constructing at 73 E. Central Park Plaza and rechristened as The Plaza. The deliberate store could have 16,000 sq. ft of retail suites on the principle flooring, which might encompass a brand new indoor market setting.
wlds.com
Wednesday Sports
The JHS volleyball team fell to Springfield High 25-18, 25-15. Around the area, West Central roared past Carrollton in two sets, South County blew past Beardstown, Porta/AC swept Riverton, Brown County lost to Mendon Unity, and Pleasant Plains rolled over Auburn. The JHS golf team finished 2nd to SHG and...
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
newschannel20.com
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
wlds.com
Routt Through the Decades Homecoming Parade Seeking Entries
The furniture in front of Routt Catholic High School is not storm debris. It’s the tell tale sign that it’s Homecoming Week. Routt Catholic is still seeking parade entries for its homecoming parade this Friday. The parade steps off at 1:20PM on Friday in the east parking lot of Our Saviour School. Entry line up begins at 12:50PM.
wmay.com
Riverton Truck Stop Nearing Completion
The long-awaited truck stop at Interstate 72 and the Riverton exit is nearing completion… and could be open in early October. Ground was broken on the site in August of 2021, with initial plans for an opening in the spring of this year. That was later pushed back to summer, then pushed back again. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says supply chain issues have slowed construction. Riverton officials say there have also been delays in hiring and training staff for the TA Express, which includes a gas station, a convenience store, food from Little Caesar’s and Taco John’s, and a laundry facility.
wlds.com
Chandlerville, Virginia Among Departments Called to Rural Structure Fire Tuesday Night
Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Mason County last night. According to a report from Chandlerville Fire Department Assistant Chief Cory Simpson this afternoon, they received a call of a structure fire at 8:18 pm Tuesday at a rural residence on county road 300 North in Mason County.
foxillinois.com
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After some early morning rain, sunny skies resume with warmer temperatures streaming into the region. The environment will be very unstable as our cold front approaches the area. The Storm Prediction highlights west Central Illinois under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (level 3) with the rest of Central Illinois under a Slight Risk for severe weather (level 2).
wlds.com
Tuesday Sports
Last night on WEAI, Jacksonville edged Quincy at home to in volleyball, losing the first match 25-18, but winning the next two 25-20, 25-22. Elsewhere, South County swept Greenfield Northwestern, Triopia-Virginia lost on the road at Auburn in two sets, Beardstown fell to West Hancock, and Pittsfield won in two over Pleasant Hill.
wlds.com
Morgan County Man Injured in Single Vehicle Crash in Missouri Sunday
A Morgan County man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Missouri over the weekend. According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Paul W. Curtis was traveling westbound on Missouri State Highway 154 just south of Pike County Road in Pike County, Missouri at approximately 9:15 Sunday morning.
wgel.com
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit
A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
Shots fired at Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Springfield, IL (with Photos & Maps)
Springfield is the state capital of Illinois, so it’s safe to assume that even though there are plenty of restaurants, people will still have a hard time figuring out which ones are of quality. For that reason, we will help you locate the 15 best restaurants in Springfield, IL.
wglt.org
Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out
A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave to teach...
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
wgel.com
Panama Residence Searched, Two Arrested
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reports that last Saturday afternoon, two persons were arrested in Hillsboro. Deputies conducted a narcotics investigation, utilizing their K9 unit, and that led to Brittany Kampmann, age 32 of Panama, and Michael Summers, age 33 of Irving, being taken into custody. The sheriff’s department...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested After Single-Vehicle Crash on East Morton Avenue
One man was arrested after a 1-vehicle crash on East Morton Avenue near Country Club Road last night. A caller alerted police of a possible intoxicated driver swerving all over the roadway in the vicinity of the 900 block of East Morton Avenue around 11:14PM. Upon arrival and after investigation,...
