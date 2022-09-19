Read full article on original website
Megan Marie
2d ago
Gloria kept me fed and healthy as a teenager trying to survive on my own, and never once made me feel like I was a beggar. I have the most amazing memories of Southern Kitchen from the late 90’s, and Gloria herself. Gloria, if you read this, please know that the teenage girl from the auto shop next door still mentions you in her prayers every week 💜 thank you for teaching me a compassion I’ve rarely seen again. You changed my life.
