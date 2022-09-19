Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores
We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
The “Stranger Things” House Is For Sale – And Someone From Buffalo Needs To Buy It
Come on! Someone from Buffalo HAS to buy this house. When Netflix finally released the fourth season of the iconic and critically-acclaimed “Stranger Things” back in June, Western New Yorkers rejoiced and glued themselves in front of the TV for an entire weekend. In fact, Netflix later revealed that the legendary sci-fi show helped to shatter a record when 286 million hours were streamed on their platform that weekend alone.
stepoutbuffalo.com
14 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This October
Fall has always been a great time of year to catch live music in a club, and after two years of COVID lockdowns, the experience will be even sweeter this year. The shedding of lockdowns also has the added benefit of bringing a more diverse group of acts to the area. Sure you can enjoy local sounds from Kidd Kyle & the Big Deal, but October 2022 also brings Mother Mother from across the border and Ibibo Sound Machine, an Afrobeat band from London. Other can’t-miss shows include indie-harpist Mikaela Davis, folk rocker Kurt Vile and legendary punk-rock cover band Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies.
Shock Rock Icon Spotted All Across Upstate New York
So where does the Godfather of Shock Rock prepare for Halloween? Apparently Walmart! Though his songs say that there is No More Mr. Nice Guy, fans around New York would beg to disagree. Alice Cooper made many fans' days as he was spotted several times across Upstate New York. Alice...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Most Inspirational Bathroom Message In New York [PHOTO]
If you haven't been to New York City recently, it is time to book your next trip. Perhaps you have never been? There are some who have lived in New York State there entire life and for whatever reason, have never been to the Big Apple. True, New York can...
3 Buffalo Restaurants Featured On TV That Are Now Sadly Closed
It is quite an honor for a restaurant to be featured on National TV. Not only do you get some nation-wide attention for your food, but you also get one of the Food Network superstars to stop in for the day to sample your food, hang with the staff, and invite as many people to come to check out your restaurant.
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots
What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
RELATED PEOPLE
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
Platter’s Chocolate Factory celebrates National Sponge Candy Day
September 21st is National Sponge Candy Day.
Old Falls Street to host Oktoberfest on Saturday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities. The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances […]
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wellsvillesun.com
Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong
A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
Last Day Of Summer Storms For Western New York
There is no doubt that you have heard or said the popular phrase "in like a lion, out like a lamb". That term is typically used for the transition of weather from the beginning of March to the end of March. But it may be fitting for the conditions that are predicted for the Western New York area today.
The newest Bills fashion statement; All by a nonprofit that employs refugees
Water Buffalo hats are taking the Queen City by storm, but the story behind their growing popularity is much deeper.
Big Drama As Stars Abandon New Movie Filming In Upstate New York
It was supposed to be the next big movie to come from Upstate New York, but now it looks like the real terror behind the tale of a cannibalistic pig farmer that kills people and turns them into jerky is actually the horror of not getting paid. Now producers are scrambling to save the film before time runs out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular Pizza in Buffalo Today Is in High Demand
If you didn't get a ticket to the game to tonight's Buffalo Bills game--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for the game tonight, you're doing it wrong. You can get these Bills-shaped pizzas in Western New York. There is a Bemus Point pizzeria called Coppola's Pizzeria and they are serving up Bills shaped pizzas. You can order the pizzas and have them hot and ready from the pizzeria OR you can pick them up from the store frozen on your way home from work and have them ready for dinner tonight!
5 Unique Ways To See Beautiful Fall Colors In Western New York
Technically, it's still summer in Western New York, but soon the leaves will be changing. If you're a fan of foliage, here are some unique ways to see it. Here in Western New York, we really are treated to some pretty impressive bright-colored leaves when the weather changes. A lot of people love to take a drive to check them out, because they know that what follows is a couple of months worth of dreary gray, snow days.
The Buffalo News Is Relocating To Larkinville
Typically the News, TV, and Radio stations share and report the news. It's not very often that those organizations actually make the news, but that exact thing is happening right now in Western New York. The daily newspaper that has served Buffalo and Western New York since 1880 has recently...
Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY
There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0