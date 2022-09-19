ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 242

Robert Dougherty
3d ago

When Dictator Biden forces up the cost of fuel just to push EVs, IT'S FASCISM... When Dictator Biden forces up the cost of energy just to push your Green Crap Deal, IT'S FASCISM... When Democrats forces up inflation just to push their Socialist Agenda, IT'S FASCISM... When the Democrats demand the use of a single type of power, IT'S FASCISM... When Dictator Biden forces non college students to pay the debt of college students,IT'S FASCISM... When Dictator Biden forces students to get the Fake Vaccine to goto school, IT'S FASCISM... When Dictator Biden forces children to be Indoctrinated Racist Homosexuals, IT'S FASCISM... When Dictator Biden forces students to wear useless mask, IT'S FASCISM...

Reply(12)
143
ladybug3660
2d ago

I really think the little bit I read here, the journalist is trying REAL Hard 2 suggest the current flow of people's preferences has become more blue. I can't see that obiden has done anything yet 2 create him being likeable, right?! so I'll call this the reg, usual FAKE NEWS!

Reply(11)
125
Ironinmywordsoflife
3d ago

These pieces about Biden's and dems approvals increasing are only smoke screens to make the midterm cheating not so obvious.

Reply(18)
154
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
OK! Magazine

Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’

After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL

