Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com
Ideal year for soybeans in southwest Michigan
A southwest Michigan farmer says he hasn’t had to irrigate as much this season because of timely rains. Todd Green farms 1,200 acres of corn and soybeans in Hopkins. “We’ve gotten some really timely rains and we’ve gotten some really nice amounts of rains so when it came, it couldn’t have come any nicer,” he shares.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Agronomist says there’s “extreme” crop variability in his region in the WCB
A regional agronomy manager says many farmers in the Western Corn Belt can expect a mixed bag for yields as harvest gets underway. Scott Dickie with Beck’s covers parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. “We have some of our locations have come out in the low 200-to-230-bushel range in parts of Northeast Kansas. We have some garden spots in the geography, but the biggest theme for west and south of the area I cover in Kansas and Nebraska is extreme drought.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Much cooler air on the move via the northern Plains, upper Midwest
Across the Corn Belt, a strong but moisture-starved cold front stretches from the Great Lakes region into the lower Missouri Valley. In the front’s wake, cool, breezy weather covers the upper Midwest. Meanwhile, lingering heat is confined to the southern Corn Belt, including the Ohio Valley, where Wednesday’s high temperatures will generally range from 90 to 100°F. Midwestern corn and soybeans continue to mature, albeit at a slightly slower-than-normal pace.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Hot weather on the Plains; storms roll across parts of the Corn Belt
Across the Corn Belt, weekend thunderstorms, although isolated, resulted in some wind- and hail-related damage in parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and northern Missouri. Early Monday, a weak cold front is producing scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily from the lower Great Lakes region into the Ohio Valley. Elsewhere, dry weather continues to promote corn and soybean maturation. Monday’s high temperatures should range from near 75°F in the vicinity of the Great Lakes to 95°F or higher in the lower Missouri Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofmuscatine.com
11% of corn, 15% of rice harvested in Missouri
Corn and rice harvest are well underway in Missouri with 6 days suitable for field work last week. The USDA reports as of Sunday 11% of corn is harvested, up from 5% the week before. 64% of the crop has reached maturity with 50% rated good to excellent, unchanged on the week.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Arkansas harvest update: soybeans 44%, rice 41% complete
Harvest continues for corn, rice, and soybeans in Arkansas. Soybeans harvest is 44% complete and 95% are dropping leaves, 58% of the crop is rated good to excellent. Rice harvest is 41% complete with 74% rated good to excellent. Cotton harvest is 1% complete and rated 65% good to excellent with 81% of bolls opening.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Late-season heat to return the Plains; cool weather to linger in the eastern Corn Belt
Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across Florida’s peninsula and from the Pacific Coast to the Plains, while cooler-than-normal conditions will cover much of the eastern one-third of the U.S. Meanwhile, near- or below-normal rainfall across most of the country should...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Iowa farmer manages corn rootworm pressure
An eastern Iowa farmer says he’s had better success managing corn rootworm this growing season compared to 2021. Lance Lillibridge says large portions of his corn fields were knocked down by corn rootworm last year, so he decided to plant 100% corn this year. “In the past, our bean fields have just been showing up with the most pressure, you know the corn after beans,” he said. “That seems to be our problem spots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofmuscatine.com
New program will increase biofuel accessibility in Missouri
A Missouri soybean leader says a new grant program in the state will increase access to biofuels. Matt Amick, Director of Market Development for the Missouri Soybean Association tells Brownfield the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program will help fund infrastructure needed to expand and diversify biofuel options. “This has always been...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Lower yields, skyrocketing input prices lead to thin margins for farmers
A Nebraska farmer says rising input costs and historic drought will make it more challenging for some farmers to raise a profitable crop this year. Dan Wesley farms an hour north of Lincoln and says he paid nearly $1500 a ton for anhydrous ammonia. “That’s more than 3 times or 4 times the money than what we paid a couple of years ago. Certainly, grain prices are higher, but this year yields are going to be down and we’re going to all we can to make a profit or even break even.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Hutcheson: crops should be decent despite some yield-limiting stress
A product manager with Ohio-based Seed Consultants says some crops in the Eastern Corn Belt are showing signs of stress. Matt Hutcheson tells Brownfield “crops overall are going to be decent but there are definitely some issues that we’ve seen in the fields. We’ve had stress throughout the entire growing season. During early fieldwork and planting there were some wet conditions and heavy rainfall leading to compaction and root restrictions that will likely affect yields.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Ninth case of HPAI detected in Nebraska, first since April
A case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in Nebraska. USDA’s Animal and Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture says a backyard flock in Dawes County has tested positive. A 6.2-mile surveillance zone will be established around the flock. State Veterinarian Dr. Roger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofmuscatine.com
Minnesota Ag Water Quality Program nears 1 million certified acres
Minnesota’s Ag Water Quality Certification Program is nearing a major milestone. Brad Jordahl Redlin with the Department of Agriculture says since the program began in 2017, nearly 1 million acres have been enrolled. “We approach this not as a race, this is a service that we provide (and) the...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Foreign ag delegation embarks on Minnesota ag tour
Diplomats from more than 20 countries are kicking off a tour of Minnesota agriculture at the state capitol in St. Paul. Ben Rau with USDA’s Foreign Ag Service says FAS and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are hosting delegates representing every geographic area of the Western Hemisphere, Oceana, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
voiceofmuscatine.com
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack launches Partnership for Climate Smart Commodities
USDA has launched the Partnership for Climate Smart Commodities, and Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says this will help farmers not only lower greenhouse gas emissions but improve their bottom lines. Vilsack discussed the new program during a farm stop in Western Wisconsin. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack on Climate Smart Commodities...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Missouri lawmakers move forward on ag tax credit bill
Missouri lawmakers have moved closer to finalizing Governor Mike Parson’s proposed ag tax credit legislation in the current special session. On Wednesday, the Missouri House and Senate each passed their own versions of a bill that would authorize agriculture tax credits. Republican State Representative Don Rone of Portageville argued in favor of the bill, saying it provides necessary incentives for farmers.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Using technology to improve food safety
Time after time you hear about recalls for produce products like lettuce. But, a high-tech farm operation in Eastern Kentucky is doing its part to change that. Travis Parman with AppHarvest explains how their 15-acre indoor farm works to produce salad greens more efficiently and reduces the possibility of food-borne illness.
Comments / 0