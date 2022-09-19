A Nebraska farmer says rising input costs and historic drought will make it more challenging for some farmers to raise a profitable crop this year. Dan Wesley farms an hour north of Lincoln and says he paid nearly $1500 a ton for anhydrous ammonia. “That’s more than 3 times or 4 times the money than what we paid a couple of years ago. Certainly, grain prices are higher, but this year yields are going to be down and we’re going to all we can to make a profit or even break even.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO