nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Virginia: How to watch Week 4 matchup
Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-0, 1-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (2-1, 0-0) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line started at Syracuse –8, but it’s now at Syracuse -11. Nice to continue the trend of lines moving in favor of the Orange. TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com,...
lineups.com
Virginia Cavaliers vs Syracuse Orange Odds, Picks, Predictions (9/23/22)
Syracuse played the most entertaining game of Week 3, barely edging out Purdue with a last-second touchdown throw by Garrett Shrader. Shrader continues to impress and so does the Syracuse offense. The Orange will host the 0-3 ATS Cavaliers this week. Virginia has held on to some victories on the...
nunesmagician.com
#FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Virginia
It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? Probably not but if one of you chuckles this is a success in our book.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police prepare for crowds, parties, ahead of the SU Football game
SU football is off to their best start in years with a chance of moving to 4-0 on the season when they face Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome this Friday. With higher fan turnouts expected in the upcoming home games, Dome security, and security on the hill, are becoming increasingly important.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: factors that could impact 2023 recruitment
While the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season looms over the horizon, the program has been busy behind the scenes working toward the upcoming 2023 recruiting class. SU faces a difficult road ahead in maintaining the historical success of men’s basketball. For this season, just three players on the Orange’s roster are seniors. An astounding nine players on the team are underclassmen, six of which are incoming freshmen.
WETM
Orange ready for Friday Night Lights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The eyes of the college football world will be on Syracuse on Friday night when it hosts ACC foe Virginia at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Purdue and will look to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse fall sports: September 18th update
Yes the football team won again, but it was also another good weekend for Syracuse Orange teams so let’s get to the recap. Syracuse took out Duke 5-1 on Friday to get their first ACC win on the season. Charlotte deVries and Quirine Comans both tallied two goals in that game. On Sunday, the Orange and Hofstra were in a scoreless tie late in the game when Laura Graziosi stepped up for a penalty stroke.
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star recruit sees his rankings, offer sheet blow up
Four-star wing Tyler Betsey, who received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball earlier this summer, is one of the hottest prospects around the country in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-8 guard/small forward was lights out in grassroots basketball in recent months, earning Betsey a flood of high praise from national...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Three freshmen reportedly in contention for starting lineup
Is it ever too early for Syracuse Orange basketball season?. Syracuse looks to rebound from an under-.500 season, the first in the Jim Boeheim era. The reinforcements for the Orange come in the form of five incoming freshmen. Boeheim said towards the end of last season that he expected two or three of the young guns to be in the starting lineup this season. And early indications say that statement is true, as Jon Rothstein reported on Monday.
11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Week 3 grades vs Purdue
Quarterbacks: B- The first two and a half quarters from Garrett Shrader featured a sharp regression to the mean. Overthrows and underthrows ruined some good opportunities for the Orange to gain momentum. Whether it was a lack of receiver talent or a slow read of progressions, Shrader didn’t get rid of the ball quickly in the first half.
First state girls soccer poll released: 18 Section III teams earn spot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first girls soccer state rankings have been released and 18 Section III teams are ranked. New Hartford is the highest-ranked team from Section III. The defending state champions earned the No. 1 spot in Class A this week. East Syracuse Minoa joins New Hartford in the top five. ESM comes in ranked No. 5.
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Daily Orange
Segregation in Syracuse’s school system needs to be acknowledged
Although I am not from the Syracuse community, as a Syracuse University student, I think it’s important to acknowledge and talk about the educational segregation in Syracuse city schools. Being from New York City, I was able to experience education in a diverse community. SU is made up of an array of diverse backgrounds, and we should pay attention to the larger Syracuse area. This city is now our community too.
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Syracuse native David Muir wins TV ratings season again with historic feat
Syracuse native David Muir has won the TV ratings season again with a new, historic feat. According to Nielsen Media Research, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” spent 31 weeks in the 2021-2022 season as the No. 1 program of the week in total viewers on all of broadcast and cable, excluding sports — a first for a newscast. Muir’s show averaged 8.145 million total viewers, more than top-rated series like “Yellowstone” (2.8 million) and “This Is Us” (2 million), and was the No. 1 program across all of television for 17 weeks.
Company news: Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson promoted by City of Syracuse
City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as director of minority affairs. As director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program. Hudgins-Johnson joined the city’s Central Permit Office in 2014 as the right-of-way coordinator. In...
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller witnessed people running away
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in his 20s was reported shot on Syracuse’s West Side Wednesday, according to 911 dispatches. Around 1:00 p.m., a man called 911 to report he was shot in the stomach and the leg near the intersection of Delaware Street and Sabine Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
utica.edu
Utica Looks to Celebrate Homecoming with Full Slate of Events
Utica University is eager to celebrate Homecoming this year, highlighted by its traditional carnival, following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Beginning Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, this weekend will surely be fun for students, their families and alumni. This Homecoming welcomes back Utica’s Carnival Under the Sky, which includes...
Long Live the Buffet! Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in Syracuse
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Remember Ponderosa? It was nearly impossible to leave hungry. Famous for their all-you-can-eat salad bar, DIY ice cream station and tough-as-shoeleather steaks, there was arguably no better...
