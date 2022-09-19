ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Virginia: How to watch Week 4 matchup

Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-0, 1-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (2-1, 0-0) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line started at Syracuse –8, but it’s now at Syracuse -11. Nice to continue the trend of lines moving in favor of the Orange. TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com,...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

#FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Virginia

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? Probably not but if one of you chuckles this is a success in our book.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Illinois State
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: factors that could impact 2023 recruitment

While the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season looms over the horizon, the program has been busy behind the scenes working toward the upcoming 2023 recruiting class. SU faces a difficult road ahead in maintaining the historical success of men’s basketball. For this season, just three players on the Orange’s roster are seniors. An astounding nine players on the team are underclassmen, six of which are incoming freshmen.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Orange ready for Friday Night Lights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The eyes of the college football world will be on Syracuse on Friday night when it hosts ACC foe Virginia at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Purdue and will look to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse fall sports: September 18th update

Yes the football team won again, but it was also another good weekend for Syracuse Orange teams so let’s get to the recap. Syracuse took out Duke 5-1 on Friday to get their first ACC win on the season. Charlotte deVries and Quirine Comans both tallied two goals in that game. On Sunday, the Orange and Hofstra were in a scoreless tie late in the game when Laura Graziosi stepped up for a penalty stroke.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Boeheim
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Three freshmen reportedly in contention for starting lineup

Is it ever too early for Syracuse Orange basketball season?. Syracuse looks to rebound from an under-.500 season, the first in the Jim Boeheim era. The reinforcements for the Orange come in the form of five incoming freshmen. Boeheim said towards the end of last season that he expected two or three of the young guns to be in the starting lineup this season. And early indications say that statement is true, as Jon Rothstein reported on Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll

Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Week 3 grades vs Purdue

Quarterbacks: B- The first two and a half quarters from Garrett Shrader featured a sharp regression to the mean. Overthrows and underthrows ruined some good opportunities for the Orange to gain momentum. Whether it was a lack of receiver talent or a slow read of progressions, Shrader didn’t get rid of the ball quickly in the first half.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#The Syracuse Orange Men#Acc#Tniaam
localsyr.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Segregation in Syracuse’s school system needs to be acknowledged

Although I am not from the Syracuse community, as a Syracuse University student, I think it’s important to acknowledge and talk about the educational segregation in Syracuse city schools. Being from New York City, I was able to experience education in a diverse community. SU is made up of an array of diverse backgrounds, and we should pay attention to the larger Syracuse area. This city is now our community too.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse native David Muir wins TV ratings season again with historic feat

Syracuse native David Muir has won the TV ratings season again with a new, historic feat. According to Nielsen Media Research, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” spent 31 weeks in the 2021-2022 season as the No. 1 program of the week in total viewers on all of broadcast and cable, excluding sports — a first for a newscast. Muir’s show averaged 8.145 million total viewers, more than top-rated series like “Yellowstone” (2.8 million) and “This Is Us” (2 million), and was the No. 1 program across all of television for 17 weeks.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
Syracuse.com

Company news: Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson promoted by City of Syracuse

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as director of minority affairs. As director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program. Hudgins-Johnson joined the city’s Central Permit Office in 2014 as the right-of-way coordinator. In...
SYRACUSE, NY
utica.edu

Utica Looks to Celebrate Homecoming with Full Slate of Events

Utica University is eager to celebrate Homecoming this year, highlighted by its traditional carnival, following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Beginning Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, this weekend will surely be fun for students, their families and alumni. This Homecoming welcomes back Utica’s Carnival Under the Sky, which includes...
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy