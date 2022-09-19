ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Police looking for 3 after storage building break-in

By Michael Reiner
BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- Brookfield Township Police is looking for three individuals they said are accused of damaging a storage building on Monday, Sept. 12.

Police said that they talked to an American Energy Inc. employee at the 7000 block of McMullen Street on Sept. 15.

Officers obtained security photos that show what appears to be a man and two women.

The employee showed police the County Home building that was a storage house for a gas well pumping station. Reports said a door handle was badly damaged and that a large piece of cement was found on the floor. Officers said it appeared someone had tried to break off the door handle with cement, but was unable to.

Police noticed freshly cut padlocks on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brookfield Township Police at 330-448-6960 during business hours or after hours at 330-675-2730. You can also message their Facebook page.

Comments / 0

 

YourErie

Erie man found guilty in 2021 homicide case

An Erie man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of all charges this past week in court. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Sept. 16, and was found guilty on all charges, including first and second-degree murder. He was found guilty in the murder of Casey Nadolny, 25. […]
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.

Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire; cause sought

GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Comments / 0

