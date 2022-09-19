Police looking for 3 after storage building break-in

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- Brookfield Township Police is looking for three individuals they said are accused of damaging a storage building on Monday, Sept. 12.

Police said that they talked to an American Energy Inc. employee at the 7000 block of McMullen Street on Sept. 15.

Officers obtained security photos that show what appears to be a man and two women.

The employee showed police the County Home building that was a storage house for a gas well pumping station. Reports said a door handle was badly damaged and that a large piece of cement was found on the floor. Officers said it appeared someone had tried to break off the door handle with cement, but was unable to.

Police noticed freshly cut padlocks on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brookfield Township Police at 330-448-6960 during business hours or after hours at 330-675-2730. You can also message their Facebook page.

