Students face disciplinary action from Penn for alleged participation in Convocation protest
Two students are facing disciplinary action from Penn administrators for allegedly disrupting Convocation last month to protest the eviction of University City Townhomes residents. College senior Andrés Gonzalez-Bonillas and second-year Engineering master’s student Ari Bortman received emails on Sept. 16 informing them of the beginning of disciplinary proceedings based on...
Penn to begin $35 million redevelopment of campus McDonald's, creating shared-use office building
Penn will close the McDonald’s located on 40th and Walnut streets by January to redevelop the property into a 50,000-square-foot office and retail building. The University entered an agreement to purchase the store in December 2021, after years of Penn real estate leadership expressing interest in the property. In place of the restaurant, which has been a community and campus staple for over 50 years, Penn will construct a mixed-use, six-story office building. Executive Director of Real Estate Ed Datz told The Daily Pennsylvanian that McDonald’s will be relocated into the new building.
Penn Athletics weekend recap: Soccer and cross country secure convincing victories
Penn football kicked off this past weekend while other fall sports teams headed into week three of competition. Here's a look at all the Penn teams that competed over the weekend and how they fared. Soccer. Penn women’s soccer (2-1-5) took a weekend trip to California, where it faced Saint...
Penn students reflect on memories of Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble after relocation announcement
Philadelphia’s flagship Barnes and Noble location on 18th and Walnut streets will relocate a few blocks south to 17th and Chestnut streets, contributing to a post-pandemic retail metamorphosis in the city. Located just east of the Schuylkill River, the present location — containing three floors of retail and an...
Harvard agrees to return the remains of likely enslaved people to their descendants
Harvard University has agreed to return the remains of 19 people thought to be enslaved and thousands of Native Americans from their museum collection to their respective descendants. Like the Penn Museum, which agreed in August to rebury the cranial remains of at least 13 enslaved Black Philadelphians, Harvard’s Peabody...
The picks are in: Penn football vs. Lafayette
This Saturday at 1 p.m., Penn football (1-0) will take on Lafayette (1-2) in its second game of the season, hoping to avenge last year's week two loss against the Leopards. Four Daily Pennsylvanian Sports reporters make their picks ahead of the Quakers' last game before beginning Ivy competition. Penn...
Men’s golf coach Clay White pursuing new Ivy League ambitions
For Clay White, being able to coach at Penn represents a dream long in the making. But the path to achieve it took 30 years, crossed among three sports, and began over 3,000 miles away. In high school, White played volleyball. When he got to Humboldt State University in Arcata,...
Philadelphia sees largest increase in average tech salaries
Philadelphia experienced the highest change in average tech salary compared to other major cities across the United States, including regions that are considered to be tech havens like Silicon Valley. The average tech salary in Philadelphia increased by 11.9% from 2021 to 2022, Axios Philadelphia reported. Dallas/Fort Worth saw the...
DP Sports Player of the Week: Michael Hewes
Men’s soccer junior midfielder Michael Hewes is our DP Sports Player of the Week following an impressive showing during two weekend contests. Hewes put up four goals across both games — two in each — making this a double brace weekend for him. He also received Ivy League Player of the Week, the second consecutive time a Quaker has taken home the award, as sophomore forward Stas Korzeniowski earned it last week.
