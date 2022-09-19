ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

thedp.com

Students face disciplinary action from Penn for alleged participation in Convocation protest

Two students are facing disciplinary action from Penn administrators for allegedly disrupting Convocation last month to protest the eviction of University City Townhomes residents. College senior Andrés Gonzalez-Bonillas and second-year Engineering master’s student Ari Bortman received emails on Sept. 16 informing them of the beginning of disciplinary proceedings based on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn to begin $35 million redevelopment of campus McDonald's, creating shared-use office building

Penn will close the McDonald’s located on 40th and Walnut streets by January to redevelop the property into a 50,000-square-foot office and retail building. The University entered an agreement to purchase the store in December 2021, after years of Penn real estate leadership expressing interest in the property. In place of the restaurant, which has been a community and campus staple for over 50 years, Penn will construct a mixed-use, six-story office building. Executive Director of Real Estate Ed Datz told The Daily Pennsylvanian that McDonald’s will be relocated into the new building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

The picks are in: Penn football vs. Lafayette

This Saturday at 1 p.m., Penn football (1-0) will take on Lafayette (1-2) in its second game of the season, hoping to avenge last year's week two loss against the Leopards. Four Daily Pennsylvanian Sports reporters make their picks ahead of the Quakers' last game before beginning Ivy competition. Penn...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Men’s golf coach Clay White pursuing new Ivy League ambitions

For Clay White, being able to coach at Penn represents a dream long in the making. But the path to achieve it took 30 years, crossed among three sports, and began over 3,000 miles away. In high school, White played volleyball. When he got to Humboldt State University in Arcata,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Philadelphia sees largest increase in average tech salaries

Philadelphia experienced the highest change in average tech salary compared to other major cities across the United States, including regions that are considered to be tech havens like Silicon Valley. The average tech salary in Philadelphia increased by 11.9% from 2021 to 2022, Axios Philadelphia reported. Dallas/Fort Worth saw the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

DP Sports Player of the Week: Michael Hewes

Men’s soccer junior midfielder Michael Hewes is our DP Sports Player of the Week following an impressive showing during two weekend contests. Hewes put up four goals across both games — two in each — making this a double brace weekend for him. He also received Ivy League Player of the Week, the second consecutive time a Quaker has taken home the award, as sophomore forward Stas Korzeniowski earned it last week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

