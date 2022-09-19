Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Mayor: Cortland close to creating City Manager position
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are considering putting a City Manager in charge. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU the Common Council is on board. A public hearing is scheduled for the October 4th Common Council meeting on adopting a local law to create the position. Ithaca is...
County releases trove of emails between Communications Director and media members
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County’s response to allegations of media influencing continued Tuesday evening with the release of just over 800 PDFs that show about 20 months’ worth of e-mails between county Communications Director Dominick Recckio and members of the local media regarding Reimagining Public Safety. The allegations...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County considers creating EMS coordinator position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is in early talks to create an EMS coordinator. Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says the position would handle the logistics of emergency response. He says it may take a couple years for the job to develop. Hart says lawmakers in Albany are considering...
whcuradio.com
Disaster and emergency preparedness training course in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – A training course to prepare for the worst. Citizen Preparedness Corps Training is happening next week. The free course is led by the New York National Guard and State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services along with local officials and the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response. It trains people how to respond to natural or human-caused disasters or emergencies, giving residents tools and resources they need to manage and recover as quickly as possible. Attendees will receive free NYS Disaster Preparedness Kits, limit one per family. It happens next Wednesday at the Lansing High School cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required.
County receives recidivism research; weighs TIDES feedback
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Decarceration and incarceration alternatives have been a topic of recent discussion over the past few months at the Health and Human Services Committee meetings, and at the Sept. 20 meeting (which can be watched here), the committee saw a presentation on the topic. Several of the legislators...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca official calls for city, county cooperation on homelessness
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca city official is encouraging Tompkins County legislators to help with homelessness. Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal calls the homelessness problem a “crisis.”. The city recently formed a subcommittee to study the issue. McGonigal says a person died on Sunday in an encampment near...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Legislature to host public forum on 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A virtual public forum on next year’s budget in Tompkins County. The community is invited to participate in a forum on the recommended county budget for next year. Led by the Tompkins County Legislature, the event will include an overview of what’s in the budget, and residents will have an opportunity to provide input and ask questions. It happens on Tuesday, September 27th at 7 p.m. Anyone can register to attend the event via Zoom. It will also be simulcast and archived on YouTube. Additionally, the public can provide the Legislature with comments here any time.
whcuradio.com
IC testing emergency alerts on Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you hear alarm bells Thursday around Ithaca College, it’s only a test. A college-wide test of IC’s Alert Emergency Notification System and Outdoor Warning System takes place Thursday afternoon. The ENS uses voice, e-mail, and text messages with information about emergencies on campus. The OWS is a siren and loudspeaker message heard on campus.
ithaca.com
Lev: Exciting Addition to the Commons
Ithaca is filled to the brim with restaurants. From quiet dinner spots to lively tap rooms, this area now has more restaurants per capita than New York City. In order to stand out in this food-centric crowd, you have to offer something memorable, and that is exactly what Lev Kitchen does.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County adopts 16-seat Legislature plan
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County Legislators have adopted a new redistricting map. The independent redistricting commission recommended adding two legislators, creating a 16-body Legislature instead of the current makeup of 14 districts. It was approved Tuesday night in a vote of 11 to 2. Legislator Randy Brown was...
whcuradio.com
Dryden Rail Trail takes another step toward completion
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — There is progress on the Dryden Rail Trail. Leaders in the towns of Dryden and Ithaca are in talks with Tompkins County officials to speed up the timeline for connecting Game Farm Road and East Hill Recreation Way. Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer shared an...
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
“Most notorious slumlord” building on lockdown list
The City of Binghamton is threatening to lockdown an apartment building owned by the man Mayor Jared Kraham calls "Binghamton's most notorious slumlord" Isaac Anzaroot.
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement investigating reports of glass jars being thrown at cars in Seneca County
OVID, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating several reports of glass jars being thrown at moving vehicles in Lodi and Ovid. The third incident was reported on Sept. 17 on Route 96 in Ovid. Deputies say the victim veered off the road...
Local High School Senior looking to make it big in the fashion industry
(WETM) – Katie Morse, a resident of Pine Valley, knew from an early age she wanted to be a fashion model. While she was involved in singing, acting, and even performed at many talent shows, she knew modeling was her dream goal. That dream came true for Morse in November of 2021. Morse explains how […]
waer.org
Leaders urge precautions as Covid activity grows in Onondaga County
Local officials are warning the public that COVID-19 activity is starting to increase in the region. The 7-day average positivity rate for Onondaga County is 9.9% as of Sunday—an increase from 6.9% in July, according to state data. Mayor Ben Walsh raised concerns at his September community briefing earlier...
whcuradio.com
Speed limit lowered on Mechlenburg Road in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s time to slow down on part of a road in Enfield. On a two-mile stretch of Mecklenburg Road, Enfield Town Board member Robert Lynch says the speed limit has been lowered from 50 to 45 miles an hour. The town had petitioned the New York State Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on that stretch of road.
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
