Ground broken Thursday on Western Kansas Corridor
Longtime local orthodontist Tim Hanigan feels a strong desire to give back to the Garden City community that has treated him and his family so well over the years. One way Hanigan has chosen to pursue giving back is by venturing into development, seeking to be a part of the ongoing local growth.
KWCH.com
Dodge City's Wright Park Zoo preparing for major renovations
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. Updated: 6 hours...
Another day to buy liquor in Dodge City
People in Dodge City can now buy liquor on Sundays.
Garden City launches new text messaging service
Garden City has launched a new text messaging service for residents.
KOAT 7
Missing Valencia County woman found dead, suspect arrested in Kansas
A New Mexico was arrested Saturday morning in Garden City, Kansas, in connection with the death of a Valencia County woman. Karla Valencia had been reported missing to Valencia County Sheriff's deputies, on September 6. After an investigation, it was determined that Valencia's disappearance was suspicious, and began looking into the whereabouts of Valencia and her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa.
2 arrested in Garden City after New Mexico murder
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people in Garden City are in custody in connection with a woman’s death in New Mexico, police say. The Valencia County, New Mexico Sheriff’s Office contacted the Garden City Police Department Friday regarding a homicide suspect believed to be in Garden City. Police say they learned that Rosalio Aguilera […]
SW Kansas woman accused of hiding murder suspect
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a southwest Kansas woman in connection with a murder investigation in New Mexico. On September 16, the Valencia County New Mexico Sheriff's Office contacted the Garden City Police Department regarding a homicide suspect believed to be in Garden City, according to a statement from the police department.
Sheriff alerts citizens to more counterfeit cash in Kansas
HASKELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting residents in southwest Kansas of "not so counterfeit money" making its way around, according to a social media report from the Haskell County Sheriff's office. These bills clearly state “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “Copy Money” but, are very realistic....
Police warn of ‘found child’ Facebook scam
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A scam Facebook post that has made the rounds across the country has been circulated in Dodge City. In each case, the child’s photo is posted to a local Facebook group page with the text, “Found this girl wandering behind our apartment today. I can not find her parents, and […]
