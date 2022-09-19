ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Sheriff: Man airlifted to hospital after Kan. home explosion, fire

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and the Kansas Fire Marshal's office are investigating a home explosion and fire in Osage County. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls of a possible house explosion at 11600 S. Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
SILVER LAKE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee, KS
Crime & Safety
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hays Post

Wanted Kan. suspect survived police chase crash in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man accused of theft involving $3700 in sports cards

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged theft. Just before Noon on Thursday officers responded to Walmart at 1920 U.S.73 in Atchison to investigate a theft in progress, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers located 28-year-old Tong Yang as he was leaving the...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

BNSF sues victims, families of deadly Amtrak crash

KANSAS CITY (AP) —BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Flint#Violent Crime
Hays Post

Gov. celebrates legacy of Amelia Earhart with statue unveiling

ATCHISON – Governor Laura Kelly Saturday joined the Amelia Earhart Foundation in honoring its namesake with a statue unveiling ceremony. The bronze statue, located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🏐 Tigers take first set, fall to No. 17 Jennies

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team came out strong against No. 17 Central Missouri Friday evening, taking the first set before ultimately falling in four frames, 25-23, 17-25, 13-25, 19-25. The Tigers never trailed in the opening set, with FHSU capturing the first four points and seven of the first eight, prompting an early UCM timeout. The Jennies made three errors in the early going withRiley Tinder, Claire Olson, Morgan Christiansen and Jaida Felix all contributing kills during the early run. Fort Hays State stretched the lead to seven thanks in part to a service ace from Kirsten Evans before leading by as many as eight following another Tinder kill, 19-11.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚾ Raleigh has HR, 3 RBIs as Mariners beat Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night. The Mariners have won two of three after dropping five of six as they try to hold off the Baltimore Orioles for the third and final wild-card spot. They closed to a half-game behind Tampa Bay, which lost to Toronto.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hays Post

🏈 Miscues cost Chiefs in loss at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan kept the faith Sunday. As the 37-year-old quarterback looked around the huddle, he sensed his Indianapolis Colts teammates would find a way to make some big plays late. Eventually, with a little help from the Kansas City defense, they did. Ryan capped a masterfully...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy