WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team came out strong against No. 17 Central Missouri Friday evening, taking the first set before ultimately falling in four frames, 25-23, 17-25, 13-25, 19-25. The Tigers never trailed in the opening set, with FHSU capturing the first four points and seven of the first eight, prompting an early UCM timeout. The Jennies made three errors in the early going withRiley Tinder, Claire Olson, Morgan Christiansen and Jaida Felix all contributing kills during the early run. Fort Hays State stretched the lead to seven thanks in part to a service ace from Kirsten Evans before leading by as many as eight following another Tinder kill, 19-11.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO