Paul Muschick: Catholic church sex abuse victims deserve justice. Don’t let the election interfere.

Tessa Pagone of Gibsonia was crowned the 2022 National American Miss Pennsylvania Jr. Teen at the state pageant held in Virginia in August. The Deer Lakes High School sophomore has participated in National American Miss pageants for six years and most recently competed in the age 13-15 bracket. She qualified for the state-level competition through an interview process, a personal introduction/formal wear component in which she gave a speech about her ambitions and community service.

GIBSONIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO