Paul Muschick: Catholic church sex abuse victims deserve justice. Don’t let the election interfere.

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Can't support Fetterman
I’m usually a “homer” when it comes to things like sports and politics and generally support candidates from Western Pennsylvania in statewide and national elections. But, after careful review and consideration, here are three reasons I cannot support John Fetterman for Senate. First, I do not believe...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kentucky school shooter seeks parole in high-stakes hearing
PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will have to wait another week to learn his fate in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tessa Pagone of Gibsonia crowned Miss Pennsylvania Jr. Teen
Tessa Pagone of Gibsonia was crowned the 2022 National American Miss Pennsylvania Jr. Teen at the state pageant held in Virginia in August. The Deer Lakes High School sophomore has participated in National American Miss pageants for six years and most recently competed in the age 13-15 bracket. She qualified for the state-level competition through an interview process, a personal introduction/formal wear component in which she gave a speech about her ambitions and community service.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha's Vineyard
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas sheriff on Monday opened an investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio. Bexar...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield’s resurgence has Birdie all atwitter as he makes Westmoreland County Week 4 picks
Hempfield fever has stricken the Birdie. He came to work Monday morning with his face painted blue and white, and he was wearing a tattered Rick Druschel throwback jersey. Management told him to change clothes, so he put on his Gino Caesar camo jersey and Reitz-approved bucket hat instead. “They...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley
As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
