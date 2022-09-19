ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troop H encouraging child safety in vehicles

 2 days ago
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, in 2021, 14 children under the age of 8 were killed in traffic crashes, and another 1,749 were injured. In an effort to lower these statistics, Troop H is working to raise awareness in the community.

This week marks National Child Passenger Safety Week. MSHP Troop H is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the National Safety Council, Safe Kids Worldwide and other advocates to promote the campaign.

