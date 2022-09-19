ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Letter carrier attacked by dog in Youngstown, delivery suspended

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mail has been stopped in one street in Youngstown after a letter carrier was attacked by an unrestrained dog, according to a local USPS official.

USPS spokesperson Naddia Dhalai said a dog attack by a free dog has caused suspended delivery to Auburndale Avenue.

Dhalai said aggressive animals are a serious issue for letter carriers, but issues with them are preventable.

USPS says local management has been working with the dog owner to resolve the issue and delivery will resume when it is again safe.

USPS says inconvenienced customers can visit this link .

Chris styles
2d ago

Owner of the dog should get arrested,this type of stuff shouldn’t happen and should be the law, all strays killed

Lynda Linda
2d ago

I know.. .." My dog is a good doggy....he don't bother NOOOOBODY! I'm surprised bc this is the FIRST time this has happened!"

