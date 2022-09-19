Read full article on original website
Related
Osaka wins first match after Saville retires in Tokyo
TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka, playing her first match since the U.S. Open, advanced to the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open when Australia’s Daria Saville retired with a knee injury in the second game of their evening encounter on Tuesday. The unseeded Osaka is the...
Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal for final match as Laver Cup schedule revealed
Roger Federer will play the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the doubles as the schedule for the opening day of the Laver Cup was revealed.Federer is set to take to the court for the last time on Friday night, bringing the curtain down on a record-breaking career in the sport.The 41-year-old is unable to participate in the singles due to fitness issues but he identified his friend and great rival Nadal as a dream partnership for his final match, in what the Swiss said would send a “great message to not just tennis but sports...
Rafael Nadal delighted to play role in ‘historic’ Roger Federer farewell at Laver Cup
Rafael Nadal is used to pressure but even he will be feeling the nerves when he lines up alongside Roger Federer for the Swiss great’s final match.Federer will bring the curtain down on his illustrious career by partnering Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup after Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish to compete alongside his oldest and greatest rival.The ‘GOAT Dream Team’, with 42 major titles between them, will face Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World at London’s 02 on Friday night.“It’s a different kind of pressure,” said Nadal....
Yardbarker
Daria Saville tore ACL during match with Naomi Osaka
Australia's Daria Saville said Wednesday that she tore the ACL in her left knee during Tuesday's match against Naomi Osaka in the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Saville underwent an MRI exam on Wednesday that detected the seriousness of her injury. It is the second time in her career that she has sustained an ACL injury. The other time was in 2013.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online
Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
Laver Cup 2022: Schedule, order of play and what are the teams?
Roger Federer will be joined by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as the 41-year-old brings an end to his historic career at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London.Federer is one of six players on team Europe, joining his great rivals as well as Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, as the Swiss plays in his final tournament before retiring from the sport.The Laver Cup will see Europe face Team World over three days and across both singles and doubles matches, using a matchplay-style points system to determine the winner.Europe have won all four previous editions...
Roger Federer names dream doubles partner for final match after confirming he won’t play singles at Laver Cup
Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his tennis career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday night.The 41-year-old, who announced his retirement from the sport last week following a record-breaking career, said he is still having to manage the “limitations” on his body.The Swiss has undergone several knee surgeries in recent years, and has not played competitively since he was defeated by Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2021.As it stands, that will be Federer’s final singles match of his career, but the 20-time grand slam champion has confirmed he will take...
Federer 'nervous' ahead of farewell doubles match at Laver Cup
Roger Federer has admitted that he is “nervous” ahead of the final match of his professional career at the Laver Cup.The 41-year-old Swiss tennis star will play a doubles match on Friday, 23 September, before retiring from the sport.Mr Federer is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as a 20-time grand slam champion and eight-time Wimbledon winner.“I’m nervous, I haven’t played in so long,” Mr Federer said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer wishes he could ‘go on forever’ as he prepares to retire from tennisRoger Federer wishes he could ‘go on forever’ as he prepares to retire from tennisRoger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Naomi Osaka pulls out of Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo due to illness on Thursday
Four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Pan Pacific Open on Thursday due to illness, ending her title defense at the tournament.
Yardbarker
Naomi Osaka admits she was 'really scared' as opponent suffers serious injury
Naomi Osaka admitted she was ‘really scared’ during her match with Daria Saville after her opponent suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury. Osaka faced Saville at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where the Japanese star is defending her title. However, the match came to...
Laver Cup 2022: How does it work and when will Roger Federer be playing?
Roger Federer is set to play in his final tournament as the Laver Cup returns with Team Europe taking on Team World at the O2 Arena in London this week.Federer will be joined by his great rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in a star-studded line-up as the 20-time grand slam champion brings his career to a close at the age of 41.The Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event Federer helped to create, will see two teams of six compete across singles and doubles in a race to 13 points. Team Europe, who are captained by Bjorn...
Golf-Immelman sought PGA Tour explanation for Oosthuizen's Presidents Cup ban
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 20 (Reuters) - International captain Trevor Immelman said on Tuesday he asked the PGA Tour why Louis Oosthuizen, who resigned his membership before it became known that he joined LIV Golf, could not be part of his squad for this week's Presidents Cup.
GOLF・
Comments / 0