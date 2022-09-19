ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida vs. Tennessee odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmX6i_0i1SmgxZ00

A pair of old SEC rivals meet again on Rocky Top, this time in a head-to-head meeting of top 25 ranked teams as No. 11 Tennessee hosts No. 20 Florida in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

Tennessee comes in at a perfect 3-0 and with a win over a ranked Pittsburgh team, while Florida sits at 2-1 following a home loss to ranked Kentucky.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Florida vs. Tennessee odds, spread, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: Florida vs. Tennessee

The computer is siding with the Vols, who have a comfortable 87.4 percent chance to defeat the Gators at home on Saturday.

By contrast, Florida has the 12.6 percent chance to upset Tennessee.

The oddsmakers predict a close matchup, but project the Vols as 10.5 point favorites for the game, according to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 63 points .

Tennessee checks in at No. 8 in the latest FPI 131 college football rankings , good for 4th in the SEC and projected to win 9.3 games on the season, and estimated to be 18.2 points better on average than the teams on its schedule.

Florida moved down 7 spots in the computer index to No. 44 nationally and is projected to win 6.2 games this season with a plus-5.1 point per game margin against opponents.

AP top 25 voters moved the Vols up 4 spots in the latest poll to No. 11 and nudged Florida down by 2 to the No. 20 position.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

