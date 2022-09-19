Read full article on original website
Senior-Friendly Bedroom Remodeling Ideas
Older adults looking to age in place need a senior-friendly bedroom. Remodeling the bedroom to make it liveable for the elderly isn’t cumbersome. You just have to give up the aesthetics and go for functionality. Several types of aging-in-place furniture are available for remodeling a bedroom. This guide will...
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
Storm Doors: Guide to Protect and Enhance Your Home
Storm doors are sometimes a useful addition for your home. They protect your front door, enhance your connection with the outdoors, and add a layer of energy efficiency to doors that are lacking. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, storm doors are most useful on homes with front doors...
Give Your Washroom an Instant Upgrade With Top-Rated Bathroom Mirrors For Every Style
Bathroom mirrors always have our back – they help us get ready in the morning and make sure we don’t have any embarrassing pieces of food stuck in our teeth. But beyond that, there are lots of functional and aesthetic benefits to using a bathroom mirror. Beyond helping you get ready, and can help make a space look bigger. Many of them are built into medicine cabinets, hiding storage space and protecting your personal grooming items. Some mirrors are even a style statement in their own right, removing the need for art and decor in your powder room. Looking for bathroom...
How Much Will Living In A Tiny House Really Cost You?
With rising inflation and an ever-increasing cost of living, you may be considering making a bit of a change in your life, possibly downsizing to a smaller home. Tiny houses, defined as homes with less than 400 square feet of living space, according to the International Residential Code, are only becoming more popular for a variety of reasons. These smaller houses have less of an impact on the environment, they are sometimes more mobile than regular houses (if they're built on trailers), and they encourage a more simplified and minimalist vibe towards life with less of a focus on material possessions.
Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes
When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
10 best modular shelving units to maximise your living space
Clutter-free living starts with decent storage, allowing us to free up important floor space while keeping our best-loved belongings safely tucked away yet easily accessible.If you’re working with an uneven wall or you’re looking to kit out an attic room, modular shelving allows you to create an (almost) bespoke solution that works around those unconventional dimensions: think triangular loft spaces that require wall-hung storage between the eaves, or period homes that could do without furniture drawing attention to slanting ceilings.Rarely will a free-standing bookshelf reach the full width of your living space, but with modular shelving, you can create a...
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Couches?
Lower prices typically mean lower quality, and most people hesitate when buying cheap furniture. However, a certain retailer proves this isn't always true.
The Best Use Of A Finished Basement – Exclusive Survey
A finished basement can be used in many different functional ways. Here is what House Digest readers think is the best use for a finished basement.
Do Gardens Increase The Value Of Your Home?
It's no secret that plants and flowers add life and color to a home (both indoors and outdoors), but does a garden add any value to your home when it comes time to sell? If you're placing your garden in the front yard, that plays a factor in determining your home's curb appeal. And curb appeal is definitely important when selling a home.
Which Smart Home Upgrade Do Most Homeowners Want? – Exclusive Survey
Smart home features can simplify your home and even help keep it safe. Here are the top smart home upgrades that House Digest readers want for their homes.
