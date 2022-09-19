ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course

Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Cartersville, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
Cartersville, GA
Local
Texas Health
Katy, TX
Health
thekatynews.com

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents H-E-B’s Scott McClelland in kickoff of inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s Adult Ministries presents former H-E-B president and now senior advisor Scott McClelland in the inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3, where he will discuss about how his own faith and career have intersected throughout his life. The speaker series is an offshoot of “Working Faith,” a new program that will launch Oct. 16, focusing on how to erase the Sunday-Monday divide when it comes to faith. The idea is for people to begin to see their careers as a way to lives their Christian faith every day, with the goal of engaging and impacting men and women throughout the Houston area, not just those who already call St. Luke’s home.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Donate blood, get into Texas Renaissance Festival for FREE

HOUSTON (CW39) The offer is simple. When you donate blood from September 12-30 through the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, you’ll receive a free ticket to the Texas Renaissance Festival. “It’s just a way for us to thank you for coming in and donating blood,” blood center public relations...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiropractic#Back Pain#Chronic Pain#Pharmaceuticals#Pain Medicine#Diseases#General Health#Ga
thekatynews.com

Six Houston-area bars offer special “Periwinkle cocktail” with $1 going to The Periwinkle Foundation in support of Iron Bartender competition/fundraiser

In support of The Periwinkle Foundation’s upcoming “Iron Bartender” competition and fundraiser on Sept. 29 at Gatlin’s BBQ, six Houston-area bars/restaurants will offer a signature “Periwinkle cocktail” to patrons during the month of September, with $1 going Periwinkle for every cocktail sold. The bartenders at each of these establishments is a competitor in the competition and created their cocktails especially for the event.
HOUSTON, TX
Navasota Examiner

Getting High and Feeling Fine

A good portion of my past weekend was spent getting high. Now, calm down I say to all ye social media pundits before you go demanding that I give up my well-paid position here at the Navasota Examiner for using illicit drugs. No, I was not high as in stoned or drunk. I was, in fact, high up in the air on my roof.
NAVASOTA, TX
thekatynews.com

KATY/FULSHEAR CALENDAR ITEMS

Start Time: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. For More Information: www.naomisgracetx.org, email: info@naomisgracetx.org. Description: Judging 19 categories, DJ entertainment, Food Truck, 29 Awards in multiple classes, rain or shine. Registration for car entries: $40 per vehicle day of show; Preregistration $30 per vehicle. Event is free to public. For...
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
luxury-houses.net

Entertainment Heaven in Sandy Springs Boasts Private Backyard Resort with a 53’ Saltwater Heated Pool on Market for $8.9M

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home of quality built with every attention to detail now available for sale. This home located at 1090 Kingston Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 1.45 acres of land. Call Stephanie Bell – Chapman Hall Realty (Phone: 404-236-0043) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Click2Houston.com

Kate Watson Performs

Wednesday on Houston Life at 1:00 p.m., Kate Watson joins us. She is a rising star on the country music scene and she calls Montgomery county home. Catch her performance, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Texas HHSC Offers Job Opportunities at Hiring Event in Houston

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is inviting qualified job-seekers to learn more about a career working for the state during a two-day hiring event on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22. HHSC’s Office of Access and Eligibility Services is looking to fill multiple positions in Houston and...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Fort Bend County Fair Kick-Off Parade

It’s a parade! The iconic Parade will officially kick off the 86th Annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo on Friday, September 23, at 9:00 am. The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s 10-day fair run will be from September 23 to October 2, 2022. The Parade is part of the Fair’s festivities that include rodeo action, carnival rides, fair foods, live entertainment, and livestock shows. The Parade will have approximately 200 entries, such as floats, horse-drawn wagons, antique vehicles, trail rides, and marching bands. Leading the Parade will be the Mayors of Fort Bend County – including Mayors of Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Needville, Meadows Place, Missouri City, and more.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy