KHOU
This breakthrough technology gets rid of Erectile Dysfunction without pills or surgery
HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, and it's helping men get their love life back everywhere. Miles Broadhead with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
Georgia ovarian cancer survivor encourages women to know the signs
ATLANTA — September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this year, Georgia organizations are encouraging women to check for the signs because the disease could easily go undetected. The American Cancer Society (ACS) said a woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer is about 1 in 78 in her lifetime,...
CBS 46
Student-athlete dies after medical emergency during game in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs high school student-athlete has died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon. The Sandy Springs Police Department says the student attended The Weber School on Roswell Road. The Weber School has identified the student as Eitan Force, a...
Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course
Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
thekatynews.com
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents H-E-B’s Scott McClelland in kickoff of inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s Adult Ministries presents former H-E-B president and now senior advisor Scott McClelland in the inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3, where he will discuss about how his own faith and career have intersected throughout his life. The speaker series is an offshoot of “Working Faith,” a new program that will launch Oct. 16, focusing on how to erase the Sunday-Monday divide when it comes to faith. The idea is for people to begin to see their careers as a way to lives their Christian faith every day, with the goal of engaging and impacting men and women throughout the Houston area, not just those who already call St. Luke’s home.
Where Does 'The Resident' Take Place? — We'd Love to Pop by Chastain Memorial Hospital
When whispers of yet another medical drama began winding their way through the television world, it was hard to feel any sort of excitement. It felt as if we've had our fill of doctors saving lives while destroying their own on a personal level. Of course, things changed when The...
thekatynews.com
Helping Kids Imagine, Innovate, And Create Through Teach For America Houston’s Dream Lab
“The work happening in DPS labs across the state is truly remarkable,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “From creating new testing methods to finding ways to work more efficiently, we are proud of their efforts that help solve cases and ultimately make Texas a safer place for all.”
cw39.com
Donate blood, get into Texas Renaissance Festival for FREE
HOUSTON (CW39) The offer is simple. When you donate blood from September 12-30 through the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, you’ll receive a free ticket to the Texas Renaissance Festival. “It’s just a way for us to thank you for coming in and donating blood,” blood center public relations...
fox26houston.com
Don't cook your chicken in NyQuil: FDA warning against 'Sleepy Chicken' Tik Tok challenge
HOUSTON - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a new warning against the latest Tik Tok Challenge where users are cooking chicken with NyQuil. For those we spoke with around Houston, they haven’t heard of the new challenge. But nonetheless, like other challenges, they can't believe it’s a thing.
thekatynews.com
Six Houston-area bars offer special “Periwinkle cocktail” with $1 going to The Periwinkle Foundation in support of Iron Bartender competition/fundraiser
In support of The Periwinkle Foundation’s upcoming “Iron Bartender” competition and fundraiser on Sept. 29 at Gatlin’s BBQ, six Houston-area bars/restaurants will offer a signature “Periwinkle cocktail” to patrons during the month of September, with $1 going Periwinkle for every cocktail sold. The bartenders at each of these establishments is a competitor in the competition and created their cocktails especially for the event.
Navasota Examiner
Getting High and Feeling Fine
A good portion of my past weekend was spent getting high. Now, calm down I say to all ye social media pundits before you go demanding that I give up my well-paid position here at the Navasota Examiner for using illicit drugs. No, I was not high as in stoned or drunk. I was, in fact, high up in the air on my roof.
thekatynews.com
KATY/FULSHEAR CALENDAR ITEMS
Start Time: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. For More Information: www.naomisgracetx.org, email: info@naomisgracetx.org. Description: Judging 19 categories, DJ entertainment, Food Truck, 29 Awards in multiple classes, rain or shine. Registration for car entries: $40 per vehicle day of show; Preregistration $30 per vehicle. Event is free to public. For...
Click2Houston.com
8 best bets for your Houston weekend: ZZ Top, Wu-Tang, Lego sculptures, a sunset wine walk and more
HOUSTON – A sunset wine walk, a salute to Black artists and a celebration of The Beach Boys via dance made our list of this weekend’s Houston cultural offerings. 🩰 Houston Ballet Presents “Good Vibrations”. Sept. 22-Oct. 2. Thursday marks the world premiere of “Good Vibrations”...
Daniel’s Meat Market Making a Move in Baytown
It’s just across the street, but the new space will provide new options for customers.
luxury-houses.net
Entertainment Heaven in Sandy Springs Boasts Private Backyard Resort with a 53’ Saltwater Heated Pool on Market for $8.9M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home of quality built with every attention to detail now available for sale. This home located at 1090 Kingston Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 1.45 acres of land. Call Stephanie Bell – Chapman Hall Realty (Phone: 404-236-0043) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
Goodfair makes shopping secondhand easier than ever!
Goodfair is an growing online thrift brand aimed at making secondhand shopping more accessible!
Click2Houston.com
Kate Watson Performs
Wednesday on Houston Life at 1:00 p.m., Kate Watson joins us. She is a rising star on the country music scene and she calls Montgomery county home. Catch her performance, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
thekatynews.com
Texas HHSC Offers Job Opportunities at Hiring Event in Houston
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is inviting qualified job-seekers to learn more about a career working for the state during a two-day hiring event on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22. HHSC’s Office of Access and Eligibility Services is looking to fill multiple positions in Houston and...
Houston woman hired to bring meth into US was told to bring kids for trip to look legit: US attorney
A test done on the product at the border resulted positive for meth. The woman admitted she was hired to move the drugs but said she believed it was cocaine, the DOJ said.
thekatynews.com
Fort Bend County Fair Kick-Off Parade
It’s a parade! The iconic Parade will officially kick off the 86th Annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo on Friday, September 23, at 9:00 am. The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s 10-day fair run will be from September 23 to October 2, 2022. The Parade is part of the Fair’s festivities that include rodeo action, carnival rides, fair foods, live entertainment, and livestock shows. The Parade will have approximately 200 entries, such as floats, horse-drawn wagons, antique vehicles, trail rides, and marching bands. Leading the Parade will be the Mayors of Fort Bend County – including Mayors of Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Needville, Meadows Place, Missouri City, and more.
