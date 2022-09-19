ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Joy Hofmeister wants to increase teacher pay by $5K

Oklahoma teachers could soon be seeing a pay increase of $5,000. It's something gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is pushing for to retain and attract qualified professionals to the classroom. "Oklahoma is not competitive anymore with the states around us," said Hofmeister. This has been the case for years in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
okcfox.com

Oklahoma ranks 2nd in nation for women murdered by men

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is near the top of the list that no one wants to be on: the rate at which men murder women. Our state ranks second in the country with a murder rate nearly two and a half times the national average. "You just never...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

7 Oklahoma sites get new names, removing offensive slur for Native American women

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior announced this month that around 650 sites across the country will receive new names, including seven in Oklahoma. The issue lies with a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: How to Grow & Care for Fall Mums

Fall is in the air and that means it's also mum season. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shares how to plant these budding beauties and what other plants are good to put in your garden this time of year. To find out more you can...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
Person
Kevin Stitt
okcfox.com

AAA and TSA team together to make travel this holiday season an easier process

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Triple-A (AAA) and TSA are teaming together to help make the travel rush during the holidays easier this holiday season. AAA Oklahoma travel advisors say they see no slowdown in travel bookings through 2023. Because of this, AAA members and the general public can pre-schedule appointments and pre-register online for their travel.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Man known as 'The Tiger King' files copyright infringement lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is better known as Joe Exotic and The Tiger King, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in Florida Northern District Court. The lawsuit brings claims against Vance Johnson, a former music collaborator; BMG Rights Management LLC; Create Music Group Inc., and others.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy