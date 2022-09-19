Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
okcfox.com
Joy Hofmeister wants to increase teacher pay by $5K
Oklahoma teachers could soon be seeing a pay increase of $5,000. It's something gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is pushing for to retain and attract qualified professionals to the classroom. "Oklahoma is not competitive anymore with the states around us," said Hofmeister. This has been the case for years in Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
Measure aiming to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma won't be on November ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A petition that could have legalized recreational marijuana in Oklahoma won't be on the November 2022 ballot. The ruling against State Question 820 was handed down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon. The measure faced numerous challenges in its bid to get placed...
okcfox.com
'We're excited': Yes on 820 Campaign hopeful despite recreational marijuana ballot news
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Recreational marijuana will not be on the November 2022 ballot in Oklahoma. It's a decision the Oklahoma Supreme Court made on the afternoon of September 21, 2022. Fox 25 spoke with the campaign director of Yes on 820 Michelle Tilley, who says she has mixed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Oklahoma ranks 2nd in nation for women murdered by men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is near the top of the list that no one wants to be on: the rate at which men murder women. Our state ranks second in the country with a murder rate nearly two and a half times the national average. "You just never...
okcfox.com
7 Oklahoma sites get new names, removing offensive slur for Native American women
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior announced this month that around 650 sites across the country will receive new names, including seven in Oklahoma. The issue lies with a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.
okcfox.com
Growing Oklahoma: How to Grow & Care for Fall Mums
Fall is in the air and that means it's also mum season. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shares how to plant these budding beauties and what other plants are good to put in your garden this time of year. To find out more you can...
okcfox.com
Wellness Wednesday: CDC issues alert for virus with Polio-like symptoms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The CDC issued an alert for a virus that is causing Polio-like symptoms. The Enterovirus is a virus is present in Oklahoma and is giving people who contract it symptoms similar to Polio. Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health sits down with Fox 25's Dan...
RELATED PEOPLE
okcfox.com
AAA and TSA team together to make travel this holiday season an easier process
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Triple-A (AAA) and TSA are teaming together to help make the travel rush during the holidays easier this holiday season. AAA Oklahoma travel advisors say they see no slowdown in travel bookings through 2023. Because of this, AAA members and the general public can pre-schedule appointments and pre-register online for their travel.
okcfox.com
Man known as 'The Tiger King' files copyright infringement lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is better known as Joe Exotic and The Tiger King, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in Florida Northern District Court. The lawsuit brings claims against Vance Johnson, a former music collaborator; BMG Rights Management LLC; Create Music Group Inc., and others.
okcfox.com
John Ballard, the driving force behind the FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive, passes away
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man affectionately known as 'The Bike Guy' passed away on Tuesday. John Ballard, the director of OK Bikes 4 Kids, was known for giving used and brand-new bikes to kids all across Oklahoma. He was the driving force behind the FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive.
okcfox.com
Man accused of making homemade bomb that could be set off with toy car remote
CARNEY, Md. (WBFF) — A Maryland man has been accused of making an explosive device that could be detonated remotely, according to court documents. Police said Joseph Vickery, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. His wife, Kristen Lee Vickery, 39, was also arrested on drug charges. Authorities said the device...
Comments / 0