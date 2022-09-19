Read full article on original website
WITN
Two fish kills reported around or along New River in Sneads Ferry
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fish kills have been reported in Sneads Ferry in the past week. The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch says that the first one was on Sept. 13th, when a citizen reported seeing dead fish of all sizes in Everett Lake, in the Chadwick Stores neighborhood of the community. The neighborhood is found along the Fullard Creek at the mouth of the New River.
Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Surf City Ocean Rescue urge beachgoers stay vigilant after rescue flags and cans removed
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – With the summer season coming to an end; Surf City Ocean Rescue will only be out on patrol during the weekends. Ocean rescue flags and rescue cans have been removed for the season, ocean rescue will still be responding to all emergencies on the beach and in the water through the off-season.
kiss951.com
A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast
Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
islandfreepress.org
Hurricane Fiona to bring dangerous rip currents and possible ocean overwash later this week
While Hurricane Fiona is expected to have no direct impacts to the Outer Banks, there will be an extended period of dangerous rip currents developing Thursday and continuing into the weekend, due to long-period large swells from the strengthening hurricane, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City Office.
coastalreview.org
Lighthouse builder Dexter Stetson laid sturdy foundations
The three lighthouses north of Ocracoke on the Outer Banks, Cape Hatteras, Bodie Island and Currituck Beach, built between 1869 and 1875, have withstood hurricanes, nor’easters and the harsh coastal environment, although the Hatteras light was moved landward in 1999 to spare it from the encroaching Atlantic. The trio...
coastalreview.org
Chris Medlin continues family’s fishing traditions, business
It can be hard to find native coastal people who have lived, worked and owned a business in the same location for multiple generations — not impossible, but difficult. That’s part of what makes Chris Medlin, owner of East Coast Sports in Surf City on Topsail Island, so unusual.
Benjamin Ellis House, a historical bed and breakfast in New Bern, North Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Benjamin Ellis House in New Bern, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. Nestled in the heart of downtown New Bern, North Carolina, lies Benjamin Ellis House, a bed and breakfast located in an 1853 historic home.
WITN
Onslow County Register of Deeds extending office hours
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is extending hours for its Register of Deeds office. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is extending the hours of service starting October 3, 2022. The office will offer services until 5:30 p.m. on regular work days, extending it by an hour.
emeraldisle-nc.org
Registration Open for Inaugural Emerald Isle Car Show
Mark your calendars for the Inaugural Emerald Isle Car Show on Saturday, November 12!. This car show will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Western Ocean Regional Access, at 9003 Louise Avenue. Come check out the car show, listen to live music, and peruse raffle items donated by area businesses.
WITN
Beaufort County Health Director announces retirement
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health director has announced they are retiring after nearly four decades of service. The Beaufort County Board of Health announced Wednesday that the health director, James ‘Jim’ Madson, is retiring effective Jan. 1. “On behalf of the Beaufort County Board...
Person found dead after Swansboro house fire
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A person died in a house fire that happened in Swansboro on Friday. Officials told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan they responded to 112 Oyster Bay Road in Swansboro around 5:40 p.m. Friday to a call of a structure fire. Fire crews from Swansboro Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Hubert Fire Department, […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 16, 17 & 18
Monroe Johnson, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Robin Huling, Morehead City. Robin C. Huling, 67, of Morehead City, passed away at Cherry Point Bay...
Jacksonville business holding shoe drive through Oct. 31
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Zing Zumm Children’s Museum of Jacksonville is conducting a shoe drive through Oct. 31. The organization’s goal is to help raise funds by donating gently used and worn shoes. New shoes are also accepted. All sizes, styles and types are welcome. “I think it’s a nice way for people to contribute […]
Craven County family continues search for person who killed relative
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family spoke out Wednesday morning and offered a reward for information on the person who killed their relative in 2018. On July 27, 2018, Leon “Dre” Carmon was found dead in his vehicle on Woodrow McCoy Road in the Cove City area of Craven County. Deputies with the Craven […]
newbernnow.com
Calvin Williams — Independent Write-In Candidate for Craven County Sheriff
The North Carolina Board of Elections has qualified Independent Candidate Calvin Williams as a write-in candidate for the upcoming November 2022 election for Craven County Sheriff. North Carolina requires Independent candidates to qualify as a write-in. Independent affiliates are not recognized as a primary party. You will be required to write-in the name “Calvin Williams” on the blank line under the heading for Craven County Sheriff and darkened the circle in order to vote for him on the November 2022 ballet.
wcti12.com
One dead in Swansboro house fire
A weekend house fire left one woman dead in Swansboro. Swansboro Fire Chief, David Degnan said the fire department responded to a structure fire around 5:40 on Friday night at 112 Oyster Bay Road. Victor Gamble, a man living in the area, said he and his wife were on their...
wcti12.com
Carteret County man arrested, charged with larceny of motor vehicle
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A Newport man was arrested by Onslow County law enforcement and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Officials said a 1989 Ford Mustang was stolen from Precision Motorsports on 523 Freedom Way in Jacksonville. Michael Edward Moss, 32, was arrested after police viewed video...
carolinacoastonline.com
Fire fighters fight blaze in Oyster Bay Estates; body recovered
SWANSBORO - Firefighters called to battle a blaze at the Oyster Bay Estates home of Debbie and Robert Fisher recovered a body, according to Chief Dwayne Taylor of the Swansboro Police Department. Officials are awaiting the results of the autopsy to confirm the identity and cause of death, he said.
newbernnow.com
North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm
Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
